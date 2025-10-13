Benin: here’s what prompted Romaric Boko’s departure from the Bloc Républicain

Former member of the Political Bureau of the Bloc Républicain (BR), Romaric Boco, announced his resignation from the party last Friday.

In a post published on his Facebook page, he says he made this decision “with firmness and a sense of responsibility”, thus marking the end of several years of involvement within the political party.

"I inform you of my resignation from the Bloc Républicain. This decision naturally extends to my role as a member of the Political Bureau, which I leave with the same firmness and sense of responsibility," he said.

Principles betrayed, according to the party’s former official

In his statement, Romaric Boco discusses the reasons for his departure. He says his initial commitment was based on “clear principles: promoting exemplary governance, defending the public interest, and building a modern, open and responsible political framework”.

But according to him, these ideals “are increasingly being pushed to the background”, which has deeply altered the spirit of the party.

The former official says he tried, as a member of the Political Bureau, to initiate adjustments to “bring the party closer to the real concerns of the Beninese.” Not having been heard, he feels he can no longer associate himself with a way of operating that he judges “to be at odds with the ethics and founding objectives”.

Within the Bloc Républicain, Romaric Boco held several key roles: campaign coordinator, committee rapporteur, general treasurer for the 2023 legislative elections, and campaign spokesperson.

He says he is leaving the party “with a clear conscience, true to his convictions”, while reaffirming his determination to “continue the fight in another way for a fairer, freer, more democratic and responsible Benin”.

For now, the leadership of the Bloc Républicain has not yet officially reacted to this resignation, which comes in a political context marked by internal rearrangements ahead of the upcoming elections.