Benin: Government Approves 2026–2030 National Health Development Plan

Benin now has a National Health Development Plan for the 2026–2030 period.

The reference document for all stakeholders in the health sector was approved on Wednesday, September 3, during the Council of Ministers meeting. It aligns with the objectives of the National Health Policy for the 2018–2030 period.

According to the Council’s report, the plan aims to improve the health and well-being of the population and is consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its content incorporates lessons learned from the previous edition, based on its evaluation, and addresses new challenges in the sector.

With an estimated budget of 996.39 billion CFA francs, its implementation will strengthen health sector governance, improve service delivery and quality of care, and ensure better availability of health products, infrastructure, and equipment — reflecting the notable progress already achieved in the sector.