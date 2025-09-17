BY COUNTRIES
Benin: adoption of a strategy for inclusive basic education by 2030

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Patrice Talon lors de la CÃ©lÃ©bration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indÃ©pendance du BÃ©nin - Honneurs militaires et civilitÃ©s du PrÃ©sident de la RÃ©publique aux PrÃ©sidents des Institutions de la RÃ©publique et membres du gouvernement
Patrice Talon lors de la Célébration du 61Ã¨me anniversaire de l'indépendance du Bénin - Honneurs militaires et civilités du Président de la République aux Présidents des Institutions de la République et membres du gouvernement PH: Présidence Bénin
At the Council of Ministers on September 17, 2025, the Strategy for Strengthening Educational Alternatives for the 2026–2030 period was approved. This plan aims to guarantee every child and young person access to an inclusive and diversified basic education, with a budget of 283.7 billion FCFA.

Benin: the government adopts a strategy for inclusive basic education by 2030. This strategy seeks to break with the exclusively school-based model which, despite its achievements, still produces dropouts and exclusions.

It now focuses on a varied, tailored educational offer that includes formal schooling, vocational initiation, and instruction in French or national languages. Educational alternatives mainly target children aged 9 to 14 who are excluded from the traditional system.

The government proposes extending the duration of basic education from 12 to 15 years to enable all learners under 15 to reach the final year of secondary school (Terminale). The goal is to reinforce the right to education and promote the socio-economic integration of young people.

The implementation of this policy rests on several levers, including the effective application of the new educational architecture, increased involvement of local authorities, community buy-in, and support from technical and financial partners.

