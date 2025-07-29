Benin: A soldier in front of the CRIET for misappropriating 12 million FCFA transferred by mistake

BY COUNTRIES
Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
A serviceman in duty at the Allada National Guard appeared in court on Monday before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) for an alleged embezzlement of funds belonging to a banking institution, reports Banouto.

The cause: an erroneous transfer of 12 million CFA francs made to his personal account, which the defendant admitted to having completely withdrawn.

The case was presented at the public hearing by a representative of the victimized bank, who traced events back: “Due to a malfunction in our system, the sum was inadvertently transferred to the defendant’s account. He then withdrew it in several installments via the Momo Banking application,” the legal representative explained.

Called to the stand, the serviceman did not dispute the facts. He pleaded guilty, while claiming to have tried to repay part of the amount. “I proposed a repayment to the bank, but they did not want to accept the amount I could offer,” he told the Court.

The bank’s representative immediately refuted this statement: “We cannot be proposed money and refuse to take it. What he is claiming is false,” he vehemently stated. According to him, neither the defendant nor his family have paid a single penny to the bank. “They only spoke of an amount of 1.1 million CFA francs, but we have never seen a dime,” he added.

At the end of the hearing, the Court decided to adjourn the case until the October 2025 session, inviting the defendant to regularize his situation by then. During this next appearance, the public prosecutor will present his requisitions.

