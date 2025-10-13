Air France suspends flights to Madagascar due to political tensions

Facing rising political tensions in Madagascar, Air France announced the temporary suspension of its flights between Paris and Antananarivo from October 11 to 13. The airline cites security reasons and says it is closely monitoring the situation, in coordination with French and Malagasy authorities.

In a statement released on Sunday, the carrier said that the resumption of flights will depend on a daily assessment of the situation. Affected passengers have been informed and will be offered options to rebook or receive refunds. Air France stresses that the safety of its crews and customers remains its top priority.

This decision comes amid a particularly tense political context on the island. The Malagasy presidency denounced, on Sunday, “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force”, without providing details. Local sources mention possible military involvement in a protest movement that began several weeks ago, raising fears of a power grab against the institutions. Antananarivo is under heightened surveillance and authorities are calling for calm.

Air France did not specify whether other KLM Group carriers or regional partners will take similar measures. This suspension comes as Madagascar, already facing an economic and social crisis, sees its political stability threatened once again.