2026 presidential election: The Democrats respond to CENA’s statement

Tensions have not eased between the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) and the party Les Démocrates.

In a right of reply sent on Monday, October 20, 2025, the party leader Boni Yayi’s team of lawyers contests point by point the CENA statement published a few hours earlier, accusing the electoral body of partiality in the management of the electoral process.

The party says it wants to “set things right” to avoid, it says, any confusion in public opinion over the recent events related to the controversy around MP Michel Sodjinou’s sponsorship.

The Sodjinou case, at the heart of the dispute

For Les Démocrates, the CENA made an error by invalidating their MP’s endorsement form without waiting for proof that the party had voluntarily refused to comply with the Cotonou Court of First Instance’s order of October 13, 2025.

The legal team denounces what it considers a “suspicious” rush, arguing that the CENA should have required a bailiff’s certificate proving non-compliance before making any cancellation decision.

“By failing to wait for this procedure, the CENA showed bias contrary to its mission,” the statement reads.

Les Démocrates also reproach the CENA for opening its candidate filing platform late, on October 14 — the last scheduled day for submissions — after having invalidated MP Sodjinou’s endorsement form. The party describes this move as an “orchestrated maneuver” aimed at weakening its candidate duo.

The case of bailiff Maître Alain Akpo

Another point of contention is the presence of court bailiff Maître Alain Akpo at CENA premises on October 14. While the CENA says it commissioned this bailiff within the legal framework of its electoral activities, the opposition party is demanding clarification.

“The CENA must disclose on whose behalf he was present and produce copies of the documents he drew up,” the party’s lawyers demand.

A criticism of “double standards”

In the final part of its right of reply, Boni Yayi’s party accuses the CENA of failing in its duty of neutrality and of contributing to “a process of political exclusion.”

“The CENA proclaims its commitment to organizing transparent, credible and democratic elections, but it carefully avoids speaking of inclusive elections,” the text stresses, referring to a “blatant difference in treatment” between the files of the various candidate duos.

Les Démocrates say they are not seeking special treatment, but call on the CENA to “comply with its republican mission” and to recognize its responsibility in preserving peace on the eve of the 2026 general elections.

The party concludes by calling on the Constitutional Court to “apply the law to save Beninese democracy.”