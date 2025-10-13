2026 presidential election: tactical caution could produce a surprise ticket for the Democrats

As the National Council of the party Les Démocrates approaches, tension is palpable. The main opposition party, expected to decide on its duo for the 2026 presidential election, is moving across a minefield, both political and legal.

The issue is the risk of self-sponsorship, that subtlety of Beninese electoral law that forbids an elected official from giving their own sponsorship to their own candidacy.

However, Les Démocrates have only the bare minimum of sponsors, all drawn from their parliamentary ranks. Among them are naturally the party’s headline candidates; charismatic figures, politically legitimate, but now hampered by legal caution.

Because a single misstep could invalidate the party’s entire filing.

When the law’s silence dictates strategy

The dilemma is clear: how to choose a credible duo without risking compromising the legal validity of the candidacy? Hence the temptation to sideline the major parliamentary figures in favor of “second-tier” candidates, less well-known but legally safe.

Thus, Les Démocrates’ choice comes down to a nuanced interpretation of electoral law.

In this setup, Les Démocrates face a stark reality: electoral law acts as a selective filter.

The party’s “big names,” those whose political stature energizes the base, find themselves neutralized by the sponsorship constraint. The result: the spotlight turns to more low-key profiles, technical or emerging personalities able to carry the candidacy without jeopardizing the dossier’s compliance.

But this caution comes at a cost. Internally, some see a risk of disconnect between the grassroots militants and the strategic leadership. Others believe this “legal-political” approach could deprive the party of the popular fervor needed to face the presidential camp’s electoral machine.

Between calculation and cohesion

The party president, Boni Yayi, therefore faces a wrenching dilemma: opt for legal safety or keep the person most able to carry the party’s torch.

A duo made up of second-tier figures would guarantee legal compliance but could jeopardize internal stability and might lack popular momentum.

Conversely, betting on a parliamentary headline figure would mean risking potential disqualification, an eventuality the party president does not wish to assume. Hence the intense negotiations currently underway within the party.

The National Council of Les Démocrates could therefore produce a surprise duo, born less from political logic than from a legal survival strategy. The major leaders may be pushed to the background for an election where legality takes precedence over name recognition.

Behind the scenes, one phrase keeps coming back insistently: « We need a duo that respects the balance between legality and popular support.

Everything therefore indicates that Les Démocrates are heading toward a compromise candidacy, born less of a political dynamic than of a cautious reading of the law.

A “new” duo, perhaps less flamboyant, but carrying a message of responsibility and institutional coherence.

The party’s heavyweights, constrained to restraint, would then find themselves on the front line to mentor and support this new generation of candidates, an unprecedented role but probably necessary to avoid any split.