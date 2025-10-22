2026 presidential election: Boni Yayi and the Agbodjo–Lodjou duo represented at the Judicial Police

Lawyers Francis Dako and Sadikou Alao appeared this Wednesday morning at the Directorate of Judicial Police (DPJ). They are representing the president of the Les Démocrates party, Boni Yayi, as well as the presidential candidate duo Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou, who were summoned in connection with an ongoing case.

According to information reported by Bip Radio, the three opposition political figures were invited to appear before the DPJ on October 22, 2025. For the moment, neither the exact nature of the case nor the next steps of the procedure have been officially disclosed.

This development comes amid a tense political context, marked by a series of appeals and controversies surrounding the sponsorship of Michel Sodjinou and the electoral process ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

In short, neither Boni Yayi nor the candidate duo will be physically present at the Directorate of Judicial Police. They will be represented there by their counsel.