World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron

Uruguay and Spain meet at Estadio Akron in Group H of the World Cup 2026, with Marcelo Bielsa choosing a 4-2-3-1 and Luis de la Fuente naming a 4-3-3.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
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SUMMARY

Uruguay and Spain meet this Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 1:00 GMT+1 at Estadio Akron Stadium for a decisive World Cup 2026 group-stage match. Both teams have already played two matches in this phase and will be looking to improve their position in Group H, where Spain have four points while Uruguay have two.

The two head coaches have settled on their formations and starting lineups, with Marcelo Bielsa opting for a 4-2-3-1 system while Luis de la Fuente sends his team out in a 4-3-3. This tactical matchup highlights Uruguay’s desire to strengthen midfield with two ball-winners, while Spain are banking on the fluidity of their attacking trio.

Absent for this match, Giorgian de Arrascaeta is suffering from a muscle contusion, as is Ronald Araújo on the Uruguayan side. These absences force Bielsa to adjust his defensive and creative attacking sectors. Spain, full of confidence after a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, name an XI featuring several young talents and established leaders.

The match will be broadcast live on beIN Sports 1 and shapes up as an important test to confirm or reverse the current momentum of the two teams in this World Cup group.

Reading Uruguay’s XI

Marcelo Bielsa deploys a 4-2-3-1 team built on the experience of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and a back line made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte form a key double pivot in winning the ball back and building play.

Ahead of them, Agustín Canobbio, Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araújo make up an attacking trio tasked with creation and finding gaps, supporting Darwin Núñez, the central striker and a key player in Uruguay’s attacking play. This system aims to balance defensive solidity with quick forward transitions.

The available substitutes notably include defender José María Giménez and midfielders Nicolás de la Cruz and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the latter absent for this match.

Reading Spain’s XI

Luis de la Fuente presents a 4-3-3 formation with Unai Simón in goal and a defence made up of Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. This quartet blends youth and experience, with particular focus on playing out from the back.

In midfield, Spain line up Pedri, Rodri and Mikel Merino, three players with complementary profiles who are capable of controlling the tempo and moving the ball forward. In attack, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena lead the front line, offering varied options on the wings and through the middle.

The Spanish bench includes options such as Pablo Gavi, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, who can influence the game in the second half depending on how the score develops.

The starting lineups

Uruguay
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachMarcelo Bielsa
Starters11
  1. 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper
  2. 13 Guillermo Varela Defender
  3. 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender
  4. 16 Mathías Olivera Defender
  5. 25 Juan Sanabria Defender
  6. 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder
  7. 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder
  8. 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder
  9. 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder
  10. 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder
  11. 9 Darwin Núñez Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Santiago Mele
  • 1 Sergio Rochet
  • 17 Matías Viña
  • 24 Santiago Bueno
  • 2 José María Giménez
  • 4 Ronald Araújo
  • 22 Joaquín Piquerez
  • 7 Nicolás de la Cruz
  • 18 Brian Rodríguez
  • 15 Emiliano Martínez
  • 10 Giorgian de Arrascaeta
  • 11 Facundo Pellistri
  • 21 Federico Viñas
  • 19 Rodrigo Aguirre
  • 26 Rodrigo Zalazar
Spain
Formation4-3-3Head coachLuis de la Fuente
Starters11
  1. 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper
  2. 5 Marcos Llorente Defender
  3. 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender
  4. 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender
  5. 24 Marc Cucurella Defender
  6. 20 Pedri Midfielder
  7. 16 Rodri Midfielder
  8. 6 Mikel Merino Midfielder
  9. 19 Lamine Yamal Forward
  10. 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward
  11. 15 Alex Baena Forward
Substitutes15
  • 13 Joan García
  • 1 David Raya
  • 2 Marc Pubill
  • 4 Eric García
  • 12 Pedro Porro
  • 9 Pablo Gavi
  • 18 Martín Zubimendi
  • 17 Nico Williams
  • 8 Fabián Ruiz
  • 3 Alejandro Grimaldo
  • 10 Dani Olmo
  • 26 Borja Iglesias
  • 7 Ferran Torres
  • 11 Yéremy Pino
  • 25 Víctor Muñoz
Uruguay
First half 14' Estadio Akron
Spain
27/06/2026 01:00 Group H
Fil du match
  1. 9'9' Corner for Espagne. It beats the first Uruguay defender at the near post but Bentancur clears
  2. 7'7' Oooh. A chance. A free-kick for Uruguay and Unai Simon comes to claim it a mass of bodies but drops the ball. It skitters around the six-yard box before Espagne clear
  3. 5'5' Uruguay make their first serious move into Espagne’s half but a long hoof is gathered easily by Unai Simon. That could count as a shot on target if you were being very generous
  4. 3'3' Hmmm, not a good start by Uruguay. Lamine Yamal picks up a poor backpass and Espagne soon win a corner. It’s clear but that was sloppy from Uruguay in a match they need to win
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
First half 14' NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
First half 14' Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain21104044
Uruguay20203302
Cape Verde20202202
Saudi Arabia201115-41
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
00:34 Football : World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Cape Verde in 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia’s 4-4-2 at NRG Stadium
00:34 World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron