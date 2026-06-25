World Cup 2026: South Africa and South Korea Level at Halftime (0-0)

South Africa and South Korea are tied 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group A match at Estadio BBVA.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

The Group A match between South Africa and the Republic of Korea, played at Estadio BBVA, is level at 0-0 at halftime. After a balanced first half, neither team managed to make the difference, despite several attempts at both ends.

This match comes after contrasting results for the two teams in this group stage. South Africa are coming off a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, while South Korea were beaten 1-0 by Mexico. Those results leave both sides searching for a win to stay in contention for qualification.

On the pitch, South Africa are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Hugo Broos. Ronwen Williams is in goal, supported in defence by Khuliso Mudau and Ime Okon. The midfield is driven in particular by Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, while Evidence Makgopa leads the attack.

South Korea line up in a 3-4-2-1 system led by Myung-Bo Hong. The defensive trio of Han-Beom Lee, Kim Min-jae and Gi-Hyuk Lee is tasked with maintaining defensive solidity. The midfield is orchestrated by Hwang In-beom and Seung Ho Paik, with Lee Kang-in and Hwang Hee-chan positioned behind centre-forward Hyeon-gyu Oh.

Defensive performance and possession in the first half

South Korea are statistically dominating possession with 62%, stringing together passes in the South African half. Standout players such as Kim Min-jae, who produced a shot on target, and Young-woo Seol, who made a key pass, underline that control of the ball. However, South Africa’s well-organised defence has limited clear chances, with full-back Aubrey Modiba notably active in his interventions.

For their part, South Africa have tried to exploit space with four shots, one of them on target, looking to surprise a compact South Korean defence. Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko have been actively involved in the attacking build-up, without being able to convert. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has remained alert, even if he has not had to make a significant save so far.

Defence and discipline on the agenda in the second half

With the score still goalless, the two coaches, Hugo Broos and Myung-Bo Hong, will have to find attacking solutions to break the deadlock. South Africa can rely on their defensive solidity and quick counter-attacks, while South Korea will look to capitalise on their control of the ball to create clear chances.

The second half will be crucial for both nations as they seek to claim valuable points in this competitive group stage. Any risk-taking could swing the match one way or the other.

South Africa
Half-time Estadio BBVA
South Korea
25/06/2026 02:00 Group A
Fil du match
  1. 45'Mi-temps, Afrique du Sud 0-0 Corée du Sud. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode.0-0
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / South Korea 1
  • Tirs : South Africa 4 / South Korea 3
  • Possession : South Africa 38% / South Korea 62%
  • Corners : South Africa 3 / South Korea 1
  • Fautes : South Africa 0 / South Korea 2
  • Passes : South Africa 102 / South Korea 169
  • Precision des passes : South Africa 83% / South Korea 88%
  • xG : South Africa 0.22 / South Korea 0.41
Group A schedule
View full schedule
Group A
Mexico
Finished Estadio Azteca
South Africa
Group A
South Korea
Finished Estadio Akron
Czech Republic
Group A
Czech Republic
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
South Africa
Group A
Mexico
Finished Estadio Akron
South Korea
Group A
Czech Republic
Half-time Estadio Azteca
Mexico
Group A
South Africa
Half-time Estadio BBVA
South Korea
Group A
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Mexico22003036
South Korea21012203
Czech Republic201123-11
South Africa201113-21
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FIL D'ACTU
02:53 Football : World Cup 2026: South Africa and South Korea Level at Halftime (0-0)
02:51 Football : World Cup 2026: Czechia and Mexico level at half-time (0-0)
02:53 World Cup 2026: South Africa and South Korea Level at Halftime (0-0)