World Cup 2026: South Africa and South Korea Level at Halftime (0-0)

The Group A match between South Africa and the Republic of Korea, played at Estadio BBVA, is level at 0-0 at halftime. After a balanced first half, neither team managed to make the difference, despite several attempts at both ends.
This match comes after contrasting results for the two teams in this group stage. South Africa are coming off a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, while South Korea were beaten 1-0 by Mexico. Those results leave both sides searching for a win to stay in contention for qualification.
On the pitch, South Africa are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Hugo Broos. Ronwen Williams is in goal, supported in defence by Khuliso Mudau and Ime Okon. The midfield is driven in particular by Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, while Evidence Makgopa leads the attack.
South Korea line up in a 3-4-2-1 system led by Myung-Bo Hong. The defensive trio of Han-Beom Lee, Kim Min-jae and Gi-Hyuk Lee is tasked with maintaining defensive solidity. The midfield is orchestrated by Hwang In-beom and Seung Ho Paik, with Lee Kang-in and Hwang Hee-chan positioned behind centre-forward Hyeon-gyu Oh.
Defensive performance and possession in the first half
South Korea are statistically dominating possession with 62%, stringing together passes in the South African half. Standout players such as Kim Min-jae, who produced a shot on target, and Young-woo Seol, who made a key pass, underline that control of the ball. However, South Africa’s well-organised defence has limited clear chances, with full-back Aubrey Modiba notably active in his interventions.
For their part, South Africa have tried to exploit space with four shots, one of them on target, looking to surprise a compact South Korean defence. Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko have been actively involved in the attacking build-up, without being able to convert. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has remained alert, even if he has not had to make a significant save so far.
Defence and discipline on the agenda in the second half
With the score still goalless, the two coaches, Hugo Broos and Myung-Bo Hong, will have to find attacking solutions to break the deadlock. South Africa can rely on their defensive solidity and quick counter-attacks, while South Korea will look to capitalise on their control of the ball to create clear chances.
The second half will be crucial for both nations as they seek to claim valuable points in this competitive group stage. Any risk-taking could swing the match one way or the other.
South Africa
Half-timeEstadio BBVA
South Korea
25/06/2026 02:00·Group A
Fil du match
45'⚽Mi-temps, Afrique du Sud 0-0 Corée du Sud. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode.0-0
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / South Korea 1
Tirs : South Africa 4 / South Korea 3
Possession : South Africa 38% / South Korea 62%
Corners : South Africa 3 / South Korea 1
Fautes : South Africa 0 / South Korea 2
Passes : South Africa 102 / South Korea 169
Precision des passes : South Africa 83% / South Korea 88%
Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s)
Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 7.3
Ime Okon (South Africa) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Group A
Czech Republic
FinishedMercedes-Benz Stadium
South Africa
Match center
Mexico - South Korea
Mexico
1-01-0
South Korea
Group A19/06/2026 02:00Estadio AkronHalf-time 0-0
Match feed
4'Carton jaune - Lee Kang-InCorée du Sud, 4e
50'⚽But - L. Romo1-0Mexique
57'↑↓Remplacement - Lee Jae-Sung (remplace Hwang Hee-Chan)Corée du Sud, 57e
57'↑↓Remplacement - Son Heung-Min (remplace Oh Hyeon-Gyu)Corée du Sud, 57e
58'Carton jaune - Paik Seung-HoCorée du Sud, 58e
71'↑↓Remplacement - B. Gutierrez (remplace O. Pineda)Mexique, 71e
71'↑↓Remplacement - L. Romo (remplace O. Vargas)Mexique, 71e
71'↑↓Remplacement - Seol Young-Woo (remplace Yang Hyun-Jun)Corée du Sud, 71e
71'↑↓Remplacement - Kim Moon-Hwan (remplace Eom Ji-Sung)Corée du Sud, 71e
77'↑↓Remplacement - Paik Seung-Ho (remplace Cho Gue-Sung)Corée du Sud, 77e
80'↑↓Remplacement - R. Jimenez (remplace S. Gimenez)Mexique, 80e
80'↑↓Remplacement - R. Alvarado (remplace I. Reyes)Mexique, 80e
84'↑↓Remplacement - J. Quinones (remplace C. S. Huerta Valera)Mexique, 84e
Line-ups
Mexico
System4-3-3CoachJavier Aguirre
Starters11
1Raúl RangelGoalkeeper
2Jorge SánchezDefender
4Edson ÁlvarezDefender
5Johan VásquezDefender
23Jesús GallardoDefender
26Brian GutiérrezMidfielder
6Erik LiraMidfielder
7Luis RomoMidfielder
25Roberto AlvaradoForward
9Raúl JiménezForward
16Julián QuiñonesForward
Substitutes14
12Carlos Acevedo
13Guillermo Ochoa
15Israel Reyes
20Mateo Chávez
8Álvaro Fidalgo
17Orbelín Pineda
18Obed Vargas
19Gilberto Mora
24Luis Chávez
10Alexis Vega
21César Huerta
11Santiago Giménez
14Armando González
22Guillermo Martínez
South Korea
System3-4-2-1CoachMyung-Bo Hong
Starters11
1Kim Seung-gyuGoalkeeper
2Han-Beom LeeDefender
4Kim Min-jaeDefender
3Gi-Hyuk LeeDefender
15Kim Moon-hwanMidfielder
6Hwang In-beomMidfielder
8Seung Ho PaikMidfielder
22Young-woo SeolMidfielder
19Kang-in LeeForward
10Jae-sung LeeForward
7Son Heung-minForward
Substitutes15
12Song Bum-keun
21Jo Hyeonwoo
5Kim Tae-hyeon
14Wi-je Cho
13Lee Tae-seok
16Jin-seob Park
23Jens Castrop
17Jun-Ho Bae
24Jin-gyu Kim
25Ji-sung Eom
26Dong-gyeong Lee
11Hwang Hee-chan
20Yang Hyun-Jun
9Gue-sung Cho
18Hyeon-gyu Oh
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Mexico 2 / South Korea 0
Tirs : Mexico 6 / South Korea 3
Possession : Mexico 45% / South Korea 55%
Fautes : Mexico 7 / South Korea 6
Cartons jaunes : Mexico 0 / South Korea 2
Passes : Mexico 352 / South Korea 440
Precision des passes : Mexico 83% / South Korea 85%
xG : Mexico 0.24 / South Korea 0.15
Key players
Luis Romo (Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
Brian Gutiérrez (Mexico) : note 7.2
Kim Min-jae (South Korea) : note 6.9
Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 6.7
Jorge Sánchez (Mexico) : note 6.7
Julián Quiñones (Mexico) : note 6.7
Edson Álvarez (Mexico) : note 6.6
Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 6.6
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
10/09/2025 Mexico 2-2 South Korea (Friendlies)
14/11/2020 Mexico 3-2 South Korea (Friendlies)
23/06/2018 South Korea 1-2 Mexico (World Cup)
Group A
Mexico
FinishedEstadio Akron
South Korea
Match center
Czech Republic - Mexico
Czech Republic
0-0Half-time · 0-0
Mexico
Group A25/06/2026 02:00Estadio AztecaHalf-time 0-0
Match feed
27'⚽27' It’s Denis Višinský again! A beautiful pirouette in the box opens a tiny shooting window, but his effort is deflected. He’s been the best player on the field so far for Tchéquie
14'⚽14' Denis Višinský has a go from long range, but it sails high and wide. Tchéquie looking lively to start, feels like a goal could easily be coming if they keep this up… Reader Justin
8'⚽8' An early chance for Tchéquie! A deflected ball falls kindly for Denis Višinský, but his attempt on goal rolls agonizingly wide
2'⚽2' Mexique is wearing white tonight. They never look quite right to me when they’re wearing any color other than green at home. But I understand why they’re doing it – Tchéquie is wearing red, and red/green color blindness is a thing to account for
Line-ups
Czech Republic
System3-4-2-1CoachMiroslav Koubek
Starters11
1Matěj KovářGoalkeeper
3Tomáš HolešDefender
4Robin HranáčDefender
7Ladislav KrejčíDefender
5Vladimír CoufalMidfielder
12Lukáš ČervMidfielder
18Michal SadílekMidfielder
21David DouděraMidfielder
15Pavel ŠulcForward
26Denis VišinskýForward
9Adam HložekForward
Substitutes14
16Jindřich Staněk
23Lukáš Horníček
6Štěpán Chaloupek
2David Zima
20Jaroslav Zelený
24Alexandr Sojka
25Hugo Sochurek
22Tomáš Souček
8Vladimír Darida
10Patrik Schick
11Jan Kuchta
17Lukáš Provod
19Tomáš Chorý
13Mojmír Chytil
Mexico
System4-3-3CoachJavier Aguirre
Starters11
1Raúl RangelGoalkeeper
2Jorge SánchezDefender
3César MontesDefender
15Israel ReyesDefender
20Mateo ChávezDefender
19Gilberto MoraMidfielder
4Edson ÁlvarezMidfielder
7Luis RomoMidfielder
25Roberto AlvaradoForward
22Guillermo MartínezForward
16Julián QuiñonesForward
Substitutes15
12Carlos Acevedo
13Guillermo Ochoa
5Johan Vásquez
23Jesús Gallardo
6Erik Lira
8Álvaro Fidalgo
17Orbelín Pineda
18Obed Vargas
24Luis Chávez
26Brian Gutiérrez
10Alexis Vega
21César Huerta
9Raúl Jiménez
11Santiago Giménez
14Armando González
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Czech Republic 0 / Mexico 0
Tirs : Czech Republic 4 / Mexico 0
Possession : Czech Republic 55% / Mexico 45%
Fautes : Czech Republic 3 / Mexico 5
Passes : Czech Republic 119 / Mexico 96
Precision des passes : Czech Republic 85% / Mexico 85%
xG : Czech Republic 0.15 / Mexico 0.00
Key players
Pavel Šulc (Czech Republic) : note 6.9
Matěj Kovář (Czech Republic) : note 6.7
Ladislav Krejčí (Czech Republic) : note 6.7
David Douděra (Czech Republic) : note 6.7
Adam Hložek (Czech Republic) : note 6.7
Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 6.7
Tomáš Holeš (Czech Republic) : note 6.6
Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 6.6
Absences & injuries
D. Jurásek : Czechia · Missing Fixture · Thigh problems
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Group A
Czech Republic
Half-timeEstadio Azteca
Mexico
Match center
South Africa - South Korea
South Africa
0-0Half-time · 0-0
South Korea
Group A25/06/2026 02:00Estadio BBVAHalf-time 0-0
Match feed
45'⚽Mi-temps, Afrique du Sud 0-0 Corée du Sud. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode.0-0
Line-ups
South Africa
System4-2-3-1CoachHugo Broos
Starters11
1Ronwen WilliamsGoalkeeper
20Khuliso MudauDefender
21Ime OkonDefender
14Mbekezeli MbokaziDefender
6Aubrey ModibaDefender
5Thalente MbathaMidfielder
13Sphephelo SitholeMidfielder
12Thapelo MasekoMidfielder
10Relebohile MofokengMidfielder
7Oswin AppollisMidfielder
17Evidence MakgopaForward
Substitutes13
22Ricardo Goss
16Sipho Chaine
26Bradley Cross
3Khulumani Ndamane
19Nkosinathi Sibisi
24Olwethu Makhanya
18Samukelo Kabini
2Tholo Thabang Matuludi
23Jayden Adams
25Kamogelo Sebelebele
8Tshepang Moremi
15Iqraam Rayners
9Lyle Foster
South Korea
System3-4-2-1CoachMyung-Bo Hong
Starters11
1Kim Seung-gyuGoalkeeper
2Han-Beom LeeDefender
4Kim Min-jaeDefender
3Gi-Hyuk LeeDefender
22Young-woo SeolMidfielder
8Seung Ho PaikMidfielder
6Hwang In-beomMidfielder
13Lee Tae-seokMidfielder
19Kang-in LeeForward
11Hwang Hee-chanForward
18Hyeon-gyu OhForward
Substitutes15
21Jo Hyeonwoo
12Song Bum-keun
15Kim Moon-hwan
5Kim Tae-hyeon
14Wi-je Cho
26Dong-gyeong Lee
10Jae-sung Lee
23Jens Castrop
25Ji-sung Eom
24Jin-gyu Kim
16Jin-seob Park
17Jun-Ho Bae
9Gue-sung Cho
20Yang Hyun-Jun
7Son Heung-min
Match stats
Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / South Korea 1
Tirs : South Africa 4 / South Korea 3
Possession : South Africa 38% / South Korea 62%
Corners : South Africa 3 / South Korea 1
Fautes : South Africa 0 / South Korea 2
Passes : South Africa 102 / South Korea 169
Precision des passes : South Africa 83% / South Korea 88%
xG : South Africa 0.22 / South Korea 0.41
Key players
Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 7.2
Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s)
Young-woo Seol (South Korea) : note 7.2
Kim Min-jae (South Korea) : note 6.9
Gi-Hyuk Lee (South Korea) : note 6.9
Lee Tae-seok (South Korea) : note 6.9
Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.7
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
T. Mokoena : South Africa · Missing Fixture · Yellow card suspension
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