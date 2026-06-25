World Cup 2026: South Africa and South Korea Level at Halftime (0-0)

South Africa and South Korea are tied 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group A match at Estadio BBVA.

The Group A match between South Africa and the Republic of Korea, played at Estadio BBVA, is level at 0-0 at halftime. After a balanced first half, neither team managed to make the difference, despite several attempts at both ends.

This match comes after contrasting results for the two teams in this group stage. South Africa are coming off a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, while South Korea were beaten 1-0 by Mexico. Those results leave both sides searching for a win to stay in contention for qualification.

On the pitch, South Africa are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under head coach Hugo Broos. Ronwen Williams is in goal, supported in defence by Khuliso Mudau and Ime Okon. The midfield is driven in particular by Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng, while Evidence Makgopa leads the attack.

South Korea line up in a 3-4-2-1 system led by Myung-Bo Hong. The defensive trio of Han-Beom Lee, Kim Min-jae and Gi-Hyuk Lee is tasked with maintaining defensive solidity. The midfield is orchestrated by Hwang In-beom and Seung Ho Paik, with Lee Kang-in and Hwang Hee-chan positioned behind centre-forward Hyeon-gyu Oh.

Defensive performance and possession in the first half

South Korea are statistically dominating possession with 62%, stringing together passes in the South African half. Standout players such as Kim Min-jae, who produced a shot on target, and Young-woo Seol, who made a key pass, underline that control of the ball. However, South Africa’s well-organised defence has limited clear chances, with full-back Aubrey Modiba notably active in his interventions.

For their part, South Africa have tried to exploit space with four shots, one of them on target, looking to surprise a compact South Korean defence. Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko have been actively involved in the attacking build-up, without being able to convert. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has remained alert, even if he has not had to make a significant save so far.

Defence and discipline on the agenda in the second half

With the score still goalless, the two coaches, Hugo Broos and Myung-Bo Hong, will have to find attacking solutions to break the deadlock. South Africa can rely on their defensive solidity and quick counter-attacks, while South Korea will look to capitalise on their control of the ball to create clear chances.

The second half will be crucial for both nations as they seek to claim valuable points in this competitive group stage. Any risk-taking could swing the match one way or the other.

South Africa Half-time 0-0 Estadio BBVA South Korea South Korea Fil du match 45' ⚽ Mi-temps, Afrique du Sud 0-0 Corée du Sud. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode. 0-0 Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / South Korea 1

: South Africa 1 / South Korea 1 Tirs : South Africa 4 / South Korea 3

: South Africa 4 / South Korea 3 Possession : South Africa 38% / South Korea 62%

: South Africa 38% / South Korea 62% Corners : South Africa 3 / South Korea 1

: South Africa 3 / South Korea 1 Fautes : South Africa 0 / South Korea 2

: South Africa 0 / South Korea 2 Passes : South Africa 102 / South Korea 169

: South Africa 102 / South Korea 169 Precision des passes : South Africa 83% / South Korea 88%

: South Africa 83% / South Korea 88% xG : South Africa 0.22 / South Korea 0.41

Group A schedule View full schedule View match details for Mexico - South Africa Match center Mexico - South Africa Mexico 2-0 2-0 South Africa Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 9' ⚽ 9' But Julián Quiñones, passe de Erik Lira (Mexique) 67' ⚽ 67' But Raúl Jiménez, passe de Roberto Alvarado (Mexique) 90+2' 90+2' Carton rouge César Montes (Mexique) 50' 50' Carton rouge Yaya Sithole (Afrique du Sud) 84' 84' Carton rouge Themba Zwane (Afrique du Sud) 17' 17' Carton jaune Teboho Mokoena (Afrique du Sud) 23' 23' Carton jaune Brian Gutiérrez (Mexique) 49' 49' Carton rouge Siphephelo Sithole (Afrique du Sud) 56' ↑↓ 56' Remplacement Lyle Foster remplace Thalente Mbatha (Afrique du Sud) 61' ↑↓ 61' Remplacement Jayden Adams remplace Themba Zwane (Afrique du Sud) 66' ↑↓ 66' Remplacement Álvaro Fidalgo remplace Gilberto Mora (Mexique) 66' ↑↓ 66' Remplacement Brian Gutiérrez remplace Luis Chávez (Mexique) 74' 74' Carton jaune Nkosinathi Sibisi (Afrique du Sud) 76' ↑↓ 76' Remplacement Raúl Jiménez remplace Armando González (Mexique) 76' ↑↓ 76' Remplacement Erik Lira remplace Edson Álvarez (Mexique) 77' ↑↓ 77' Remplacement Aubrey Modiba remplace Oswin Appollis (Afrique du Sud) 77' ↑↓ 77' Remplacement Iqraam Rayners remplace Evidence Makgopa (Afrique du Sud) 79' ↑↓ 79' Remplacement Julián Quiñones remplace Alexis Vega (Mexique) 82' VAR 82' VAR Themba Zwane - Card upgrade (Afrique du Sud) Line-ups Mexico System 4-1-4-1 Coach Javier Aguirre Starters 11 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper 15 Israel Reyes Defender 3 César Montes Defender 5 Johan Vásquez Defender 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender 6 Erik Lira Midfielder 25 Roberto Alvarado Midfielder 26 Brian Gutiérrez Midfielder 8 Álvaro Fidalgo Midfielder 16 Julián Quiñones Midfielder 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward Substitutes 15 19 Gilberto Mora

24 Luis Chávez

4 Edson Álvarez

14 Armando González

10 Alexis Vega

12 Carlos Acevedo

13 Guillermo Ochoa

2 Jorge Sánchez

7 Luis Romo

20 Mateo Chávez

21 César Huerta

18 Obed Vargas

17 Orbelín Pineda

22 Guillermo Martínez

11 Santiago Giménez South Africa System 5-3-2 Coach Hugo Broos Starters 11 1 Ronwen Williams Goalkeeper 20 Khuliso Mudau Defender 19 Nkosinathi Sibisi Defender 21 Ime Okon Defender 14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi Defender 6 Aubrey Modiba Defender 4 Teboho Mokoena Midfielder 13 Siphephelo Sithole Midfielder 23 Jayden Adams Midfielder 15 Iqraam Rayners Forward 9 Lyle Foster Forward Substitutes 15 5 Thalente Mbatha

11 Themba Zwane

7 Oswin Appollis

17 Evidence Makgopa

22 Ricardo Goss

16 Sipho Chaine

26 Bradley Cross

3 Khulumani Ndamane

24 Olwethu Makhanya

18 Samukelo Kabini

2 Tholo Thabang Matuludi

8 Tshepang Moremi

10 Relebohile Mofokeng

25 Kamogelo Sebelebele

12 Thapelo Maseko Match stats Tirs cadres : Mexico 4 / South Africa 2

: Mexico 4 / South Africa 2 Tirs : Mexico 16 / South Africa 3

: Mexico 16 / South Africa 3 Possession : Mexico 61% / South Africa 39%

: Mexico 61% / South Africa 39% Corners : Mexico 3 / South Africa 1

: Mexico 3 / South Africa 1 Fautes : Mexico 12 / South Africa 11

: Mexico 12 / South Africa 11 Cartons jaunes : Mexico 1 / South Africa 2

: Mexico 1 / South Africa 2 Cartons rouges : Mexico 1 / South Africa 2

: Mexico 1 / South Africa 2 Passes : Mexico 520 / South Africa 335

: Mexico 520 / South Africa 335 Precision des passes : Mexico 90% / South Africa 81%

: Mexico 90% / South Africa 81% xG : Mexico 1.41 / South Africa 0.07 Key players Julián Quiñones (Mexico) : note 8.3, 1 but(s)

(Mexico) : note 8.3, 1 but(s) Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Mexico) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Erik Lira (Mexico) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Mexico) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) César Montes (Mexico) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Mexico) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s)

(Mexico) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(South Africa) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Israel Reyes (Mexico) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 11/06/2026 Mexico 2-0 South Africa (World Cup)

11/06/2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico (World Cup) Group A Mexico Finished 2-0 Estadio Azteca South Africa South Africa View match details for South Korea - Czech Republic Match center South Korea - Czech Republic South Korea 2-1 2-1 Czech Republic Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 59' ⚽ But - L. Krejci (passe V. Coufal) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lee Jae-Sung (remplace Hwang Hee-Chan) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Sulc (remplace A. Hlozek) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Schick (remplace T. Chory) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Provod (remplace M. Sadilek) 67' ⚽ But - Hwang In-Beom (passe Lee Kang-In) 69' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lee Tae-Seok (remplace Eom Ji-Sung) 69' ↑↓ Remplacement - Son Heung-Min (remplace Oh Hyeon-Gyu) 77' VAR VAR - T. Soucek 80' ⚽ But - Oh Hyeon-Gyu (passe Hwang In-Beom) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - Hwang In-Beom (remplace Kim Jin-Gyu) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - Paik Seung-Ho (remplace Park Jin-Seob) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sojka (remplace M. Chytil) 90+6' Carton jaune - Lee Gi-Hyuk Line-ups South Korea System 3-4-2-1 Coach Myung-Bo Hong Starters 11 1 Kim Seung-gyu Goalkeeper 2 Han-Beom Lee Defender 4 Kim Min-jae Defender 3 Gi-Hyuk Lee Defender 22 Young-woo Seol Midfielder 6 Hwang In-beom Midfielder 8 Seung Ho Paik Midfielder 13 Lee Tae-seok Midfielder 19 Kang-in Lee Forward 10 Jae-sung Lee Forward 7 Son Heung-min Forward Substitutes 15 11 Hwang Hee-chan

25 Ji-sung Eom

18 Hyeon-gyu Oh

24 Jin-gyu Kim

16 Jin-seob Park

21 Jo Hyeonwoo

12 Song Bum-keun

15 Kim Moon-hwan

14 Wi-je Cho

5 Kim Tae-hyeon

26 Dong-gyeong Lee

23 Jens Castrop

17 Jun-Ho Bae

9 Gue-sung Cho

20 Yang Hyun-Jun Czech Republic System 3-4-2-1 Coach Miroslav Koubek Starters 11 1 Matěj Kovář Goalkeeper 6 Štěpán Chaloupek Defender 4 Robin Hranáč Defender 7 Ladislav Krejčí Defender 5 Vladimír Coufal Midfielder 22 Tomáš Souček Midfielder 24 Alexandr Sojka Midfielder 20 Jaroslav Zelený Midfielder 17 Lukáš Provod Forward 15 Pavel Šulc Forward 10 Patrik Schick Forward Substitutes 15 18 Michal Sadílek

9 Adam Hložek

19 Tomáš Chorý

13 Mojmír Chytil

16 Jindřich Staněk

23 Lukáš Horníček

14 David Jurásek

2 David Zima

3 Tomáš Holeš

21 David Douděra

26 Denis Višinský

25 Hugo Sochurek

12 Lukáš Červ

8 Vladimír Darida

11 Jan Kuchta Match stats Tirs cadres : South Korea 6 / Czech Republic 4

: South Korea 6 / Czech Republic 4 Tirs : South Korea 15 / Czech Republic 8

: South Korea 15 / Czech Republic 8 Possession : South Korea 62% / Czech Republic 38%

: South Korea 62% / Czech Republic 38% Corners : South Korea 4 / Czech Republic 5

: South Korea 4 / Czech Republic 5 Fautes : South Korea 9 / Czech Republic 16

: South Korea 9 / Czech Republic 16 Cartons jaunes : South Korea 1 / Czech Republic 0

: South Korea 1 / Czech Republic 0 Passes : South Korea 542 / Czech Republic 323

: South Korea 542 / Czech Republic 323 Precision des passes : South Korea 87% / Czech Republic 71%

: South Korea 87% / Czech Republic 71% xG : South Korea 2.00 / Czech Republic 0.84 Key players Hwang In-beom (South Korea) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(South Korea) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Hyeon-gyu Oh (South Korea) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(South Korea) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Kang-in Lee (South Korea) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(South Korea) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ladislav Krejčí (Czech Republic) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s)

(South Korea) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s) Matěj Kovář (Czech Republic) : note 7, 4 arret(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lee Tae-seok (South Korea) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 12/06/2026 South Korea 2-1 Czechia (World Cup) Group A South Korea Finished 2-1 Estadio Akron Czech Republic Czech Republic View match details for Czech Republic - South Africa Match center Czech Republic - South Africa Czech Republic 1-1 1-1 South Africa Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - M. Sadilek 1-0 33' Carton jaune - T. Mokoena 40' Carton jaune - T. Mbatha 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Adams (remplace R. Mofokeng) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - V. Darida (remplace P. Sulc) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sojka (remplace J. Zeleny) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Rayners (remplace E. Makgopa) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hlozek (remplace L. Provod) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Sadilek (remplace T. Soucek) 75' Carton jaune - L. Krejci 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Cerv (remplace D. Zima) 83' ⚽ But - T. Mokoena 1-1 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Maseko (remplace K. Sebelebele) Line-ups Czech Republic System 3-5-2 Coach Miroslav Koubek Starters 11 1 Matěj Kovář Goalkeeper 3 Tomáš Holeš Defender 4 Robin Hranáč Defender 7 Ladislav Krejčí Defender 5 Vladimír Coufal Midfielder 8 Vladimír Darida Midfielder 12 Lukáš Červ Midfielder 18 Michal Sadílek Midfielder 24 Alexandr Sojka Midfielder 10 Patrik Schick Forward 9 Adam Hložek Forward Substitutes 14 20 Jaroslav Zelený

15 Pavel Šulc

22 Tomáš Souček

17 Lukáš Provod

16 Jindřich Staněk

23 Lukáš Horníček

2 David Zima

6 Štěpán Chaloupek

21 David Douděra

25 Hugo Sochurek

26 Denis Višinský

11 Jan Kuchta

13 Mojmír Chytil

19 Tomáš Chorý South Africa System 4-3-3 Coach Hugo Broos Starters 11 1 Ronwen Williams Goalkeeper 20 Khuliso Mudau Defender 21 Ime Okon Defender 14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi Defender 6 Aubrey Modiba Defender 5 Thalente Mbatha Midfielder 4 Teboho Mokoena Midfielder 23 Jayden Adams Midfielder 12 Thapelo Maseko Forward 15 Iqraam Rayners Forward 7 Oswin Appollis Forward Substitutes 13 10 Relebohile Mofokeng

17 Evidence Makgopa

16 Sipho Chaine

22 Ricardo Goss

2 Tholo Thabang Matuludi

3 Khulumani Ndamane

18 Samukelo Kabini

19 Nkosinathi Sibisi

24 Olwethu Makhanya

26 Bradley Cross

8 Tshepang Moremi

25 Kamogelo Sebelebele

9 Lyle Foster Match stats Tirs cadres : Czech Republic 3 / South Africa 3

: Czech Republic 3 / South Africa 3 Tirs : Czech Republic 12 / South Africa 14

: Czech Republic 12 / South Africa 14 Possession : Czech Republic 39% / South Africa 61%

: Czech Republic 39% / South Africa 61% Corners : Czech Republic 5 / South Africa 4

: Czech Republic 5 / South Africa 4 Fautes : Czech Republic 12 / South Africa 10

: Czech Republic 12 / South Africa 10 Cartons jaunes : Czech Republic 1 / South Africa 2

: Czech Republic 1 / South Africa 2 Passes : Czech Republic 326 / South Africa 531

: Czech Republic 326 / South Africa 531 Precision des passes : Czech Republic 80% / South Africa 90%

: Czech Republic 80% / South Africa 90% xG : Czech Republic 0.89 / South Africa 1.18 Key players Teboho Mokoena (South Africa) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(South Africa) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Michal Sadílek (Czech Republic) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Alexandr Sojka (Czech Republic) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ladislav Krejčí (Czech Republic) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Matěj Kovář (Czech Republic) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Czech Republic) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s)

(South Africa) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s) Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 7.3

(South Africa) : note 7.3 Ime Okon (South Africa) : note 7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group A Czech Republic Finished 1-1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium South Africa South Africa View match details for Mexico - South Korea Match center Mexico - South Korea Mexico 1-0 1-0 South Korea Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - Lee Kang-In 50' ⚽ But - L. Romo 1-0 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lee Jae-Sung (remplace Hwang Hee-Chan) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - Son Heung-Min (remplace Oh Hyeon-Gyu) 58' Carton jaune - Paik Seung-Ho 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gutierrez (remplace O. Pineda) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Romo (remplace O. Vargas) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Seol Young-Woo (remplace Yang Hyun-Jun) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Kim Moon-Hwan (remplace Eom Ji-Sung) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - Paik Seung-Ho (remplace Cho Gue-Sung) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Jimenez (remplace S. Gimenez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Alvarado (remplace I. Reyes) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Quinones (remplace C. S. Huerta Valera) Line-ups Mexico System 4-3-3 Coach Javier Aguirre Starters 11 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender 4 Edson Álvarez Defender 5 Johan Vásquez Defender 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender 26 Brian Gutiérrez Midfielder 6 Erik Lira Midfielder 7 Luis Romo Midfielder 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward 16 Julián Quiñones Forward Substitutes 14 12 Carlos Acevedo

13 Guillermo Ochoa

15 Israel Reyes

20 Mateo Chávez

8 Álvaro Fidalgo

17 Orbelín Pineda

18 Obed Vargas

19 Gilberto Mora

24 Luis Chávez

10 Alexis Vega

21 César Huerta

11 Santiago Giménez

14 Armando González

22 Guillermo Martínez South Korea System 3-4-2-1 Coach Myung-Bo Hong Starters 11 1 Kim Seung-gyu Goalkeeper 2 Han-Beom Lee Defender 4 Kim Min-jae Defender 3 Gi-Hyuk Lee Defender 15 Kim Moon-hwan Midfielder 6 Hwang In-beom Midfielder 8 Seung Ho Paik Midfielder 22 Young-woo Seol Midfielder 19 Kang-in Lee Forward 10 Jae-sung Lee Forward 7 Son Heung-min Forward Substitutes 15 12 Song Bum-keun

21 Jo Hyeonwoo

5 Kim Tae-hyeon

14 Wi-je Cho

13 Lee Tae-seok

16 Jin-seob Park

23 Jens Castrop

17 Jun-Ho Bae

24 Jin-gyu Kim

25 Ji-sung Eom

26 Dong-gyeong Lee

11 Hwang Hee-chan

20 Yang Hyun-Jun

9 Gue-sung Cho

18 Hyeon-gyu Oh Match stats Tirs cadres : Mexico 2 / South Korea 0

: Mexico 2 / South Korea 0 Tirs : Mexico 6 / South Korea 3

: Mexico 6 / South Korea 3 Possession : Mexico 45% / South Korea 55%

: Mexico 45% / South Korea 55% Fautes : Mexico 7 / South Korea 6

: Mexico 7 / South Korea 6 Cartons jaunes : Mexico 0 / South Korea 2

: Mexico 0 / South Korea 2 Passes : Mexico 352 / South Korea 440

: Mexico 352 / South Korea 440 Precision des passes : Mexico 83% / South Korea 85%

: Mexico 83% / South Korea 85% xG : Mexico 0.24 / South Korea 0.15 Key players Luis Romo (Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brian Gutiérrez (Mexico) : note 7.2

(Mexico) : note 7.2 Kim Min-jae (South Korea) : note 6.9

(South Korea) : note 6.9 Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 6.7

(Mexico) : note 6.7 Jorge Sánchez (Mexico) : note 6.7

(Mexico) : note 6.7 Julián Quiñones (Mexico) : note 6.7

(Mexico) : note 6.7 Edson Álvarez (Mexico) : note 6.6

(Mexico) : note 6.6 Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 6.6 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 10/09/2025 Mexico 2-2 South Korea (Friendlies)

14/11/2020 Mexico 3-2 South Korea (Friendlies)

23/06/2018 South Korea 1-2 Mexico (World Cup) Group A Mexico Finished 1-0 Estadio Akron South Korea South Korea View match details for Czech Republic - Mexico Match center Czech Republic - Mexico Czech Republic 0-0 Half-time · 0-0 Mexico Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 27' ⚽ 27' It’s Denis Višinský again! A beautiful pirouette in the box opens a tiny shooting window, but his effort is deflected. He’s been the best player on the field so far for Tchéquie 14' ⚽ 14' Denis Višinský has a go from long range, but it sails high and wide. Tchéquie looking lively to start, feels like a goal could easily be coming if they keep this up… Reader Justin 8' ⚽ 8' An early chance for Tchéquie! A deflected ball falls kindly for Denis Višinský, but his attempt on goal rolls agonizingly wide 2' ⚽ 2' Mexique is wearing white tonight. They never look quite right to me when they’re wearing any color other than green at home. But I understand why they’re doing it – Tchéquie is wearing red, and red/green color blindness is a thing to account for Line-ups Czech Republic System 3-4-2-1 Coach Miroslav Koubek Starters 11 1 Matěj Kovář Goalkeeper 3 Tomáš Holeš Defender 4 Robin Hranáč Defender 7 Ladislav Krejčí Defender 5 Vladimír Coufal Midfielder 12 Lukáš Červ Midfielder 18 Michal Sadílek Midfielder 21 David Douděra Midfielder 15 Pavel Šulc Forward 26 Denis Višinský Forward 9 Adam Hložek Forward Substitutes 14 16 Jindřich Staněk

23 Lukáš Horníček

6 Štěpán Chaloupek

2 David Zima

20 Jaroslav Zelený

24 Alexandr Sojka

25 Hugo Sochurek

22 Tomáš Souček

8 Vladimír Darida

10 Patrik Schick

11 Jan Kuchta

17 Lukáš Provod

19 Tomáš Chorý

13 Mojmír Chytil Mexico System 4-3-3 Coach Javier Aguirre Starters 11 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender 3 César Montes Defender 15 Israel Reyes Defender 20 Mateo Chávez Defender 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder 4 Edson Álvarez Midfielder 7 Luis Romo Midfielder 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward 22 Guillermo Martínez Forward 16 Julián Quiñones Forward Substitutes 15 12 Carlos Acevedo

13 Guillermo Ochoa

5 Johan Vásquez

23 Jesús Gallardo

6 Erik Lira

8 Álvaro Fidalgo

17 Orbelín Pineda

18 Obed Vargas

24 Luis Chávez

26 Brian Gutiérrez

10 Alexis Vega

21 César Huerta

9 Raúl Jiménez

11 Santiago Giménez

14 Armando González Match stats Tirs cadres : Czech Republic 0 / Mexico 0

: Czech Republic 0 / Mexico 0 Tirs : Czech Republic 4 / Mexico 0

: Czech Republic 4 / Mexico 0 Possession : Czech Republic 55% / Mexico 45%

: Czech Republic 55% / Mexico 45% Fautes : Czech Republic 3 / Mexico 5

: Czech Republic 3 / Mexico 5 Passes : Czech Republic 119 / Mexico 96

: Czech Republic 119 / Mexico 96 Precision des passes : Czech Republic 85% / Mexico 85%

: Czech Republic 85% / Mexico 85% xG : Czech Republic 0.15 / Mexico 0.00 Key players Pavel Šulc (Czech Republic) : note 6.9

(Czech Republic) : note 6.9 Matěj Kovář (Czech Republic) : note 6.7

(Czech Republic) : note 6.7 Ladislav Krejčí (Czech Republic) : note 6.7

(Czech Republic) : note 6.7 David Douděra (Czech Republic) : note 6.7

(Czech Republic) : note 6.7 Adam Hložek (Czech Republic) : note 6.7

(Czech Republic) : note 6.7 Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 6.7

(Mexico) : note 6.7 Tomáš Holeš (Czech Republic) : note 6.6

(Czech Republic) : note 6.6 Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 6.6 Absences & injuries D. Jurásek : Czechia · Missing Fixture · Thigh problems Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group A Czech Republic Half-time 0-0 Estadio Azteca Mexico Mexico View match details for South Africa - South Korea Match center South Africa - South Korea South Africa 0-0 Half-time · 0-0 South Korea Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 45' ⚽ Mi-temps, Afrique du Sud 0-0 Corée du Sud. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode. 0-0 Line-ups South Africa System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hugo Broos Starters 11 1 Ronwen Williams Goalkeeper 20 Khuliso Mudau Defender 21 Ime Okon Defender 14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi Defender 6 Aubrey Modiba Defender 5 Thalente Mbatha Midfielder 13 Sphephelo Sithole Midfielder 12 Thapelo Maseko Midfielder 10 Relebohile Mofokeng Midfielder 7 Oswin Appollis Midfielder 17 Evidence Makgopa Forward Substitutes 13 22 Ricardo Goss

16 Sipho Chaine

26 Bradley Cross

3 Khulumani Ndamane

19 Nkosinathi Sibisi

24 Olwethu Makhanya

18 Samukelo Kabini

2 Tholo Thabang Matuludi

23 Jayden Adams

25 Kamogelo Sebelebele

8 Tshepang Moremi

15 Iqraam Rayners

9 Lyle Foster South Korea System 3-4-2-1 Coach Myung-Bo Hong Starters 11 1 Kim Seung-gyu Goalkeeper 2 Han-Beom Lee Defender 4 Kim Min-jae Defender 3 Gi-Hyuk Lee Defender 22 Young-woo Seol Midfielder 8 Seung Ho Paik Midfielder 6 Hwang In-beom Midfielder 13 Lee Tae-seok Midfielder 19 Kang-in Lee Forward 11 Hwang Hee-chan Forward 18 Hyeon-gyu Oh Forward Substitutes 15 21 Jo Hyeonwoo

12 Song Bum-keun

15 Kim Moon-hwan

5 Kim Tae-hyeon

14 Wi-je Cho

26 Dong-gyeong Lee

10 Jae-sung Lee

23 Jens Castrop

25 Ji-sung Eom

24 Jin-gyu Kim

16 Jin-seob Park

17 Jun-Ho Bae

9 Gue-sung Cho

20 Yang Hyun-Jun

7 Son Heung-min Match stats Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / South Korea 1

: South Africa 1 / South Korea 1 Tirs : South Africa 4 / South Korea 3

: South Africa 4 / South Korea 3 Possession : South Africa 38% / South Korea 62%

: South Africa 38% / South Korea 62% Corners : South Africa 3 / South Korea 1

: South Africa 3 / South Korea 1 Fautes : South Africa 0 / South Korea 2

: South Africa 0 / South Korea 2 Passes : South Africa 102 / South Korea 169

: South Africa 102 / South Korea 169 Precision des passes : South Africa 83% / South Korea 88%

: South Africa 83% / South Korea 88% xG : South Africa 0.22 / South Korea 0.41 Key players Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 7.2

(South Africa) : note 7.2 Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s)

(South Korea) : note 6.7, 1 arret(s) Young-woo Seol (South Korea) : note 7.2

(South Korea) : note 7.2 Kim Min-jae (South Korea) : note 6.9

(South Korea) : note 6.9 Gi-Hyuk Lee (South Korea) : note 6.9

(South Korea) : note 6.9 Lee Tae-seok (South Korea) : note 6.9

(South Korea) : note 6.9 Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.7

(South Africa) : note 6.7 Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries T. Mokoena : South Africa · Missing Fixture · Yellow card suspension Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group A South Africa Half-time 0-0 Estadio BBVA South Korea South Korea