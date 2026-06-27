World Cup 2026: England aim for top spot in group against Panama at MetLife Stadium

England can secure top spot in Group L when they face Panama at MetLife Stadium on June 27, 2026, while Panama seek a positive end to their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage.

On June 27, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, Panama host England at MetLife Stadium for the third matchday of Group L at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This match represents an essential step for England, who, with four points, can secure first place in the group with a victory. For their part, Panama want to end their group stage with a positive performance after two opening defeats.

Panama arrive with no points after losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia. Unbeaten England earned a draw (0-0) against Ghana and a win over Croatia, positioning themselves as favourites for direct qualification. The momentum in the group points to a high-stakes encounter in which each team must capitalise.

The challenge is a significant one for Panama, who use a 5-4-1 system focused on solid defending and quick transitions. Individual performances such as those of Amir Murillo, who tried his luck several times in the first two matches, will be decisive. José Córdoba and José Luis Rodríguez are actively involved in building play with their respective volume of passes and crosses.

The England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, favour a flexible and attacking style, with key players forming the backbone of the side. The aim is to dominate the group to avoid complications in the round of 16. Defensive solidity and attacking efficiency will be crucial against an opponent sitting deep in defence.

This duel at MetLife Stadium is a crucial contest in a highly competitive Group L, where every point counts before the final matches.

Focus on Panama

Panama, coached by Thomas Christiansen, are relying on a 5-4-1 setup. This structure emphasises defensive density to contain opposition attacks while leaning on Amir Murillo on the right wing to launch quick counter-attacks. José Córdoba stands out for his ability to organise play in midfield with 143 completed passes, providing an essential link for his defence and attacks. José Luis Rodríguez adds an attacking dimension through his 15 crosses, increasing opportunities from set pieces.

Despite their two opening defeats, Panama remain united and are looking to capitalise on their compact block to disrupt England. Tactical rigour and discipline will be indispensable assets against the group leaders.

Focus on England

England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, have an attacking profile. The English team have shown their ability to dominate and adapt their game, with four points collected from their first two matches. Their strengths lie in a well-drilled collective capable of combining defensive solidity with attacking variety. The draw against Ghana confirmed their stability, while the victory over Croatia puts them in a favourable position.

One of the main objectives remains securing first place in the group, which would preserve an easier path towards the knockout stages. The depth of the squad and the tactical quality of the staff will be decisive in dealing with Panamanian resistance in this final group match.

Panama Upcoming 22:00 MetLife Stadium England England

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Group L schedule View full schedule View match details for England - Croatia Match center England - Croatia England 4-2 4-2 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 5 John Stones Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 14 13 Dean Henderson

23 James Trafford

15 Dan Burn

25 Djed Spence

26 Jarell Quansah

6 Marc Guéhi

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney

11 Marcus Rashford

19 Ollie Watkins Croatia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 22 Luka Vušković Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 2 Josip Stanišić Midfielder 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 15 Mario Pašalić Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 17 Petar Sučić Forward 16 Martin Baturina Forward 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 23 Dominik Kotarski

12 Ivor Pandur

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

3 Marin Pongračić

25 Martin Erlić

8 Mateo Kovačić

18 Kristijan Jakić

21 Luka Sučić

24 Marco Pašalić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

19 Toni Fruk

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2

: England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4

: England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47%

: England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1

: England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7

: England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290

: England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84%

: England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41 Key players Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship)

18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League)

12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League)

11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup) Group L England Finished 4-2 AT&T Stadium Croatia Croatia View match details for Ghana - Panama Match center Ghana - Panama Ghana 1-0 1-0 Panama Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Line-ups Ghana System 4-4-1-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 1 Lawrence Ati Zigi Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 24 Ernest Nuamah Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 15 Elisha Owusu Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 22 Kamaldeen Sulemana Forward 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 14 12 Joseph Anang

16 Benjamin Asare

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

8 Kwasi Sibo

7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13 Christopher Baah

19 Iñaki Williams

20 Augustine Boakye

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

25 Prince Kwabena Adu Panama System 3-4-3 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 23 Amir Murillo Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 2 César Blackman Midfielder 6 Cristian Martínez Forward 18 Cecilio Waterman Forward 7 José Luis Rodríguez Forward Substitutes 15 12 César Samudio

1 Luis Mejía

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

17 José Fajardo Match stats Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1

: Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3

: Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64%

: Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6

: Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0

: Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315

: Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88%

: Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13 Key players Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5

(Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9

(Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Ghana Finished 1-0 BMO Field Panama Panama View match details for England - Ghana Match center England - Ghana England 0-0 0-0 Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Line-ups England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 24 Reece James Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 25 Djed Spence Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 18 Anthony Gordon Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 3 Nico O'Reilly

7 Bukayo Saka

23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

5 John Stones

26 Jarell Quansah

15 Dan Burn

12 Trevoh Chalobah

14 Jordan Henderson

21 Eberechi Eze

16 Kobbie Mainoo

17 Morgan Rogers

22 Ivan Toney

19 Ollie Watkins

11 Marcus Rashford Ghana System 4-1-4-1 Coach Carlos Queiroz Starters 11 16 Benjamin Asare Goalkeeper 26 Marvin Senaya Defender 4 Jonas Adjei Adjetey Defender 18 Jerome Opoku Defender 14 Gideon Mensah Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 19 Iñaki Williams Midfielder 3 Caleb Yirenkyi Midfielder 8 Kwasi Sibo Midfielder 11 Antoine Semenyo Midfielder 9 Jordan Ayew Forward Substitutes 15 7 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

25 Prince Kwabena Adu

1 Lawrence Ati Zigi

12 Joseph Anang

21 Kojo Peprah Oppong

23 Derrick Luckassen

2 Alidu Seidu

6 Abdul Mumin

17 Rahman Baba

13 Christopher Baah

15 Elisha Owusu

10 Brandon Thomas-Asante

20 Augustine Boakye

22 Kamaldeen Sulemana

24 Ernest Nuamah Match stats Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1

: England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2

: England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22%

: England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2

: England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23

: England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1

: England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163

: England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76%

: England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29 Key players Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3

(England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5

(Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (England) : note 7.3

(England) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L England Finished 0-0 Gillette Stadium Ghana Ghana View match details for Panama - Croatia Match center Panama - Croatia Panama 0-1 0-1 Croatia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric) 54' ⚽ But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic) 61' Carton jaune - Y. Barcenas 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis) 90+2' Carton jaune - P. Sucic Line-ups Panama System 5-4-1 Coach Thomas Christiansen Starters 11 22 Orlando Mosquera Goalkeeper 23 Amir Murillo Defender 13 Jiovany Ramos Defender 3 José Córdoba Defender 16 Andrés Andrade Defender 2 César Blackman Defender 6 Cristian Martínez Midfielder 14 Carlos Harvey Midfielder 11 Yoel Bárcenas Midfielder 7 José Luis Rodríguez Midfielder 17 José Fajardo Forward Substitutes 15 1 Luis Mejía

12 César Samudio

4 Fidel Escobar

5 Edgardo Fariña

15 Éric Davis

25 Roderick Miller

26 Jorge Gutiérrez

8 Adalberto Carrasquilla

10 Ismael Díaz

19 Alberto Quintero

20 Aníbal Godoy

21 César Yanis

24 Azarias Londoño

9 Tomás Rodríguez

18 Cecilio Waterman Croatia System 4-2-3-1 Coach Zlatko Dalic Starters 11 1 Dominik Livaković Goalkeeper 2 Josip Stanišić Defender 6 Josip Šutalo Defender 3 Marin Pongračić Defender 4 Joško Gvardiol Defender 10 Luka Modrić Midfielder 8 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder 24 Marco Pašalić Midfielder 16 Martin Baturina Midfielder 14 Ivan Perišić Midfielder 26 Petar Musa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Ivor Pandur

23 Dominik Kotarski

5 Duje Ćaleta-Car

22 Luka Vušković

25 Martin Erlić

18 Kristijan Jakić

7 Nikola Moro

13 Nikola Vlašić

15 Mario Pašalić

17 Petar Sučić

19 Toni Fruk

21 Luka Sučić

9 Andrej Kramarić

11 Ante Budimir

20 Igor Matanović Match stats Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 1

: Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 2

: Panama 1 / Croatia 2 Possession : Panama 36% / Croatia 64%

: Panama 36% / Croatia 64% Corners : Panama 0 / Croatia 1

: Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatia 5

: Panama 9 / Croatia 5 Passes : Panama 172 / Croatia 310

: Panama 172 / Croatia 310 Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatia 88%

: Panama 79% / Croatia 88% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.05 Key players Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 7.2

(Croatia) : note 7.2 Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)

(Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7

(Panama) : note 7 Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9

(Panama) : note 6.9 José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Finished 0-1 BMO Field Croatia Croatia View match details for Panama - England Match center Panama - England Panama 22:00 Upcoming England Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Panama Upcoming 22:00 MetLife Stadium England England View match details for Croatia - Ghana Match center Croatia - Ghana Croatia 22:00 Upcoming Ghana Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group L Croatia Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ghana Ghana