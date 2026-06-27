World Cup 2026: England aim for top spot in group against Panama at MetLife Stadium

England can secure top spot in Group L when they face Panama at MetLife Stadium on June 27, 2026, while Panama seek a positive end to their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage.
On June 27, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, Panama host England at MetLife Stadium for the third matchday of Group L at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This match represents an essential step for England, who, with four points, can secure first place in the group with a victory. For their part, Panama want to end their group stage with a positive performance after two opening defeats.
Panama arrive with no points after losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia. Unbeaten England earned a draw (0-0) against Ghana and a win over Croatia, positioning themselves as favourites for direct qualification. The momentum in the group points to a high-stakes encounter in which each team must capitalise.
The challenge is a significant one for Panama, who use a 5-4-1 system focused on solid defending and quick transitions. Individual performances such as those of Amir Murillo, who tried his luck several times in the first two matches, will be decisive. José Córdoba and José Luis Rodríguez are actively involved in building play with their respective volume of passes and crosses.
The England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, favour a flexible and attacking style, with key players forming the backbone of the side. The aim is to dominate the group to avoid complications in the round of 16. Defensive solidity and attacking efficiency will be crucial against an opponent sitting deep in defence.
This duel at MetLife Stadium is a crucial contest in a highly competitive Group L, where every point counts before the final matches.
Focus on Panama
Panama, coached by Thomas Christiansen, are relying on a 5-4-1 setup. This structure emphasises defensive density to contain opposition attacks while leaning on Amir Murillo on the right wing to launch quick counter-attacks. José Córdoba stands out for his ability to organise play in midfield with 143 completed passes, providing an essential link for his defence and attacks. José Luis Rodríguez adds an attacking dimension through his 15 crosses, increasing opportunities from set pieces.
Despite their two opening defeats, Panama remain united and are looking to capitalise on their compact block to disrupt England. Tactical rigour and discipline will be indispensable assets against the group leaders.
Focus on England
England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, have an attacking profile. The English team have shown their ability to dominate and adapt their game, with four points collected from their first two matches. Their strengths lie in a well-drilled collective capable of combining defensive solidity with attacking variety. The draw against Ghana confirmed their stability, while the victory over Croatia puts them in a favourable position.
One of the main objectives remains securing first place in the group, which would preserve an easier path towards the knockout stages. The depth of the squad and the tactical quality of the staff will be decisive in dealing with Panamanian resistance in this final group match.
Panama
Upcoming
22:00
MetLife Stadium England
27/06/2026 22:00
·
Group L
View match details for England - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' ⚽ But - H. Kane 1-0 Angleterre 36' ⚽ But - M. Baturina 1-1 Croatie · Passe : P. Sucic 42' ⚽ But - H. Kane 2-1 Angleterre · Passe : D. Rice 45+5' ⚽ But - P. Musa 2-2 Croatie · Passe : I. Perisic 47' ⚽ But - J. Bellingham 3-2 Angleterre · Passe : E. Anderson 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Kovacic) Croatie, 58e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Vuskovic (remplace M. Pasalic) Croatie, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace I. Matanovic) Croatie, 66e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gordon (remplace M. Rashford) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) Angleterre, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace M. Rogers) Angleterre, 72e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Baturina (remplace N. Vlasic) Croatie, 78e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace A. Kramaric) Croatie, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellingham (remplace D. Spence) Angleterre, 80e 85' ⚽ But - M. Rashford 4-2 Angleterre · Passe : B. Saka 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Stones (remplace M. Guehi) Angleterre, 87e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
5
John Stones
Defender
3
Nico O'Reilly
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Dean Henderson
23
James Trafford
15
Dan Burn
25
Djed Spence
26
Jarell Quansah
6
Marc Guéhi
21
Eberechi Eze
14
Jordan Henderson
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
7
Bukayo Saka
22
Ivan Toney
11
Marcus Rashford
19
Ollie Watkins
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
22
Luka Vušković
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
2
Josip Stanišić
Midfielder
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
15
Mario Pašalić
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
17
Petar Sučić
Forward
16
Martin Baturina
Forward
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Dominik Kotarski
12
Ivor Pandur
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
3
Marin Pongračić
25
Martin Erlić
8
Mateo Kovačić
18
Kristijan Jakić
21
Luka Sučić
24
Marco Pašalić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
19
Toni Fruk
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 10 / Croatia 2 Tirs : England 18 / Croatia 4 Possession : England 53% / Croatia 47% Corners : England 8 / Croatia 1 Fautes : England 8 / Croatia 7 Passes : England 324 / Croatia 290 Precision des passes : England 85% / Croatia 84% xG : England 2.40 / Croatia 0.41
Key players
Harry Kane (England) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Martin Baturina (Croatia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Dominik Livaković (Croatia) : note 7.3, 7 arret(s) Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Petar Musa (Croatia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Declan Rice (England) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ivan Perišić (Croatia) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Petar Sučić (Croatia) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
13/06/2021 England 1-0 Croatia (Euro Championship) 18/11/2018 England 2-1 Croatia (UEFA Nations League) 12/10/2018 Croatia 0-0 England (UEFA Nations League) 11/07/2018 Croatia 2-1 England (World Cup)
17/06
Group L
England
Finished
4-2
AT&T Stadium Croatia
View match details for Ghana - Panama
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - C. Yirenkyi Ghana, 16e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Ati Zigi (remplace B. Asare) Ghana, 46e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Nuamah (remplace I. Fatawu) Ghana, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Sulemana (remplace B. Thomas-Asante) Ghana, 58e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Waterman (remplace J. Fajardo) Panama, 63e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Martinez (remplace A. Londono) Panama, 63e 73' Carton jaune - C. Blackman Panama, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace I. Diaz) Panama, 74e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Owusu (remplace K. Sibo) Ghana, 78e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ayew (remplace P. Adu) Ghana, 87e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace A. Godoy) Panama, 90e 90+5' ⚽ But - C. Yirenkyi 1-0 Ghana · Passe : B. Thomas-Asante 90+10' Carton jaune - C. Harvey Panama, 90+10e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
24
Ernest Nuamah
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
15
Elisha Owusu
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Forward
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Joseph Anang
16
Benjamin Asare
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
8
Kwasi Sibo
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13
Christopher Baah
19
Iñaki Williams
20
Augustine Boakye
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
23
Amir Murillo
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
2
César Blackman
Midfielder
6
Cristian Martínez
Forward
18
Cecilio Waterman
Forward
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
César Samudio
1
Luis Mejía
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
17
José Fajardo
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ghana 0 / Panama 1 Tirs : Ghana 1 / Panama 3 Possession : Ghana 36% / Panama 64% Fautes : Ghana 3 / Panama 6 Cartons jaunes : Ghana 1 / Panama 0 Passes : Ghana 172 / Panama 315 Precision des passes : Ghana 82% / Panama 88% xG : Ghana 0.03 / Panama 0.13
Key players
Lawrence Ati Zigi (Ghana) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 7.5 Caleb Yirenkyi (Ghana) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 7 Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 6.9 Jordan Ayew (Ghana) : note 6.9 Cristian Martínez (Panama) : note 6.9 Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group L
Ghana
Finished
1-0
BMO Field Panama
View match details for England - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
41' Carton jaune - Declan Rice Angleterre, 41e 60' Carton jaune - Iñaki Williams Ghana, 60e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Anthony Gordon (remplace Bukayo Saka) Angleterre, 65e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Djed Spence (remplace Nico O'Reilly) Angleterre, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Iñaki Williams (remplace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku) Ghana, 66e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jordan Ayew (remplace Prince Kwabena Adu) Ghana, 67e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - Jude Bellingham (remplace Morgan Rogers) Angleterre, 73e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - Elliot Anderson (remplace Eberechi Eze) Angleterre, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Noni Madueke (remplace Marcus Rashford) Angleterre, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marvin Senaya (remplace Kojo Peprah Oppong) Ghana, 87e 95' ↑↓ Remplacement - Prince Kwabena Adu (remplace Abdul Rahman Baba) Ghana, 95e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Jordan Pickford
Goalkeeper
24
Reece James
Defender
2
Ezri Konsa
Defender
6
Marc Guéhi
Defender
25
Djed Spence
Defender
8
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
4
Declan Rice
Midfielder
20
Noni Madueke
Midfielder
10
Jude Bellingham
Midfielder
18
Anthony Gordon
Midfielder
9
Harry Kane
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Nico O'Reilly
7
Bukayo Saka
23
James Trafford
13
Dean Henderson
5
John Stones
26
Jarell Quansah
15
Dan Burn
12
Trevoh Chalobah
14
Jordan Henderson
21
Eberechi Eze
16
Kobbie Mainoo
17
Morgan Rogers
22
Ivan Toney
19
Ollie Watkins
11
Marcus Rashford
Starters 11
16
Benjamin Asare
Goalkeeper
26
Marvin Senaya
Defender
4
Jonas Adjei Adjetey
Defender
18
Jerome Opoku
Defender
14
Gideon Mensah
Defender
5
Thomas Partey
Midfielder
19
Iñaki Williams
Midfielder
3
Caleb Yirenkyi
Midfielder
8
Kwasi Sibo
Midfielder
11
Antoine Semenyo
Midfielder
9
Jordan Ayew
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
25
Prince Kwabena Adu
1
Lawrence Ati Zigi
12
Joseph Anang
21
Kojo Peprah Oppong
23
Derrick Luckassen
2
Alidu Seidu
6
Abdul Mumin
17
Rahman Baba
13
Christopher Baah
15
Elisha Owusu
10
Brandon Thomas-Asante
20
Augustine Boakye
22
Kamaldeen Sulemana
24
Ernest Nuamah
Match stats
Tirs cadres : England 3 / Ghana 1 Tirs : England 17 / Ghana 2 Possession : England 78% / Ghana 22% Corners : England 5 / Ghana 2 Fautes : England 12 / Ghana 23 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / Ghana 1 Passes : England 577 / Ghana 163 Precision des passes : England 93% / Ghana 76% xG : England 1.00 / Ghana 0.29
Key players
Benjamin Asare (Ghana) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marc Guéhi (England) : note 8.3 Declan Rice (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Jerome Opoku (Ghana) : note 7.5 Thomas Partey (Ghana) : note 7.5 Ezri Konsa (England) : note 7.3 Djed Spence (England) : note 7.3 Gideon Mensah (Ghana) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group L
England
Finished
0-0
Gillette Stadium Ghana
View match details for Panama - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Musa (remplace A. Budimir) Croatie, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gvardiol (remplace A. Kramaric) Croatie, 46e 54' ⚽ But - A. Budimir (passe J. Stanisic) Croatie, 54e 61' Carton jaune - Y. Barcenas Panama, 61e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pasalic (remplace L. Sucic) Croatie, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Kovacic (remplace P. Sucic) Croatie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ramos (remplace C. Waterman) Panama, 77e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Modric (remplace M. Pasalic) Croatie, 81e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Fajardo (remplace A. Londono) Panama, 83e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Barcenas (remplace T. Rodriguez) Panama, 90e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Blackman (remplace E. Davis) Panama, 90e 90+2' Carton jaune - P. Sucic Croatie, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
22
Orlando Mosquera
Goalkeeper
23
Amir Murillo
Defender
13
Jiovany Ramos
Defender
3
José Córdoba
Defender
16
Andrés Andrade
Defender
2
César Blackman
Defender
6
Cristian Martínez
Midfielder
14
Carlos Harvey
Midfielder
11
Yoel Bárcenas
Midfielder
7
José Luis Rodríguez
Midfielder
17
José Fajardo
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Luis Mejía
12
César Samudio
4
Fidel Escobar
5
Edgardo Fariña
15
Éric Davis
25
Roderick Miller
26
Jorge Gutiérrez
8
Adalberto Carrasquilla
10
Ismael Díaz
19
Alberto Quintero
20
Aníbal Godoy
21
César Yanis
24
Azarias Londoño
9
Tomás Rodríguez
18
Cecilio Waterman
Starters 11
1
Dominik Livaković
Goalkeeper
2
Josip Stanišić
Defender
6
Josip Šutalo
Defender
3
Marin Pongračić
Defender
4
Joško Gvardiol
Defender
10
Luka Modrić
Midfielder
8
Mateo Kovačić
Midfielder
24
Marco Pašalić
Midfielder
16
Martin Baturina
Midfielder
14
Ivan Perišić
Midfielder
26
Petar Musa
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Ivor Pandur
23
Dominik Kotarski
5
Duje Ćaleta-Car
22
Luka Vušković
25
Martin Erlić
18
Kristijan Jakić
7
Nikola Moro
13
Nikola Vlašić
15
Mario Pašalić
17
Petar Sučić
19
Toni Fruk
21
Luka Sučić
9
Andrej Kramarić
11
Ante Budimir
20
Igor Matanović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Tirs : Panama 1 / Croatia 2 Possession : Panama 36% / Croatia 64% Corners : Panama 0 / Croatia 1 Fautes : Panama 9 / Croatia 5 Passes : Panama 172 / Croatia 310 Precision des passes : Panama 79% / Croatia 88% xG : Panama 0.06 / Croatia 0.05
Key players
Josip Šutalo (Croatia) : note 7.2 Orlando Mosquera (Panama) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Yoel Bárcenas (Panama) : note 7 Amir Murillo (Panama) : note 6.9 Jiovany Ramos (Panama) : note 6.9 Andrés Andrade (Panama) : note 6.9 César Blackman (Panama) : note 6.9 José Fajardo (Panama) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group L
Panama
Finished
0-1
BMO Field Croatia
View match details for Panama - England
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Panama
Upcoming
22:00
MetLife Stadium England
View match details for Croatia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Ghana
Group L
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts England 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 Ghana 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 Croatia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 Panama 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0
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