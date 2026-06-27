World Cup 2026: England aim for top spot in group against Panama at MetLife Stadium

England can secure top spot in Group L when they face Panama at MetLife Stadium on June 27, 2026, while Panama seek a positive end to their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Panama VS Angleterre, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match Panama VS Angleterre, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

On June 27, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, Panama host England at MetLife Stadium for the third matchday of Group L at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This match represents an essential step for England, who, with four points, can secure first place in the group with a victory. For their part, Panama want to end their group stage with a positive performance after two opening defeats.

Panama arrive with no points after losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia. Unbeaten England earned a draw (0-0) against Ghana and a win over Croatia, positioning themselves as favourites for direct qualification. The momentum in the group points to a high-stakes encounter in which each team must capitalise.

The challenge is a significant one for Panama, who use a 5-4-1 system focused on solid defending and quick transitions. Individual performances such as those of Amir Murillo, who tried his luck several times in the first two matches, will be decisive. José Córdoba and José Luis Rodríguez are actively involved in building play with their respective volume of passes and crosses.

The England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, favour a flexible and attacking style, with key players forming the backbone of the side. The aim is to dominate the group to avoid complications in the round of 16. Defensive solidity and attacking efficiency will be crucial against an opponent sitting deep in defence.

This duel at MetLife Stadium is a crucial contest in a highly competitive Group L, where every point counts before the final matches.

Focus on Panama

Panama, coached by Thomas Christiansen, are relying on a 5-4-1 setup. This structure emphasises defensive density to contain opposition attacks while leaning on Amir Murillo on the right wing to launch quick counter-attacks. José Córdoba stands out for his ability to organise play in midfield with 143 completed passes, providing an essential link for his defence and attacks. José Luis Rodríguez adds an attacking dimension through his 15 crosses, increasing opportunities from set pieces.

Despite their two opening defeats, Panama remain united and are looking to capitalise on their compact block to disrupt England. Tactical rigour and discipline will be indispensable assets against the group leaders.

Focus on England

England, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, have an attacking profile. The English team have shown their ability to dominate and adapt their game, with four points collected from their first two matches. Their strengths lie in a well-drilled collective capable of combining defensive solidity with attacking variety. The draw against Ghana confirmed their stability, while the victory over Croatia puts them in a favourable position.

One of the main objectives remains securing first place in the group, which would preserve an easier path towards the knockout stages. The depth of the squad and the tactical quality of the staff will be decisive in dealing with Panamanian resistance in this final group match.

Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
27/06/2026 22:00 Group L
Chargement du pronostic
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Finished BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Croatia210134-13
Panama200202-20
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21:02 World Cup 2026: England aim for top spot in group against Panama at MetLife Stadium