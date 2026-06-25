World Cup 2026: Czechia and Mexico level at half-time (0-0)

Czechia and Mexico are level 0-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup match, despite Czechia enjoying more possession and all four shots of the first half.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Czechia – Mexico has reached half-time at the 2026 World Cup, with Czechia and Mexico level at 0-0.

The numbers, however, point to a more nuanced first half. Czechia had more of the ball with 55% possession and tried their luck more often, with 4 shots to Mexico’s 0. In the decisive area, the shots-on-target tally is 0 for Czechia and 0 for Mexico. The xG figures remain close, with 0.15 for Czechia and 0.00 for Mexico.

The key moments of the first half

  • 27' It’s Denis Višinský again! A beautiful pirouette in the box opens a tiny shooting window, but his effort is deflected. He’s been the best player on the field so far for Czechia
  • 14' Denis Višinský has a go from long range, but it sails high and wide. Czechia looking lively to start, feels like a goal could easily be coming if they keep this up… Reader Justin
  • 8' An early chance for Czechia! A deflected ball falls kindly for Denis Višinský, but his attempt on goal rolls agonizingly wide
  • 2' Mexico is wearing white tonight. They never look quite right to me when they’re wearing any color other than green at home. But I understand why they’re doing it – Czechia is wearing red, and red/green color blindness is a thing to account for

A still fragile balance

Czechia and Mexico head back level, but the second half remains wide open. The first change of pace, a defensive error or a set piece could quickly alter the course of the match.

Czech Republic
Half-time Estadio Azteca
Mexico
25/06/2026 02:00 Group A
Fil du match
  1. 27'27' It’s Denis Višinský again! A beautiful pirouette in the box opens a tiny shooting window, but his effort is deflected. He’s been the best player on the field so far for Tchéquie
  2. 14'14' Denis Višinský has a go from long range, but it sails high and wide. Tchéquie looking lively to start, feels like a goal could easily be coming if they keep this up… Reader Justin
  3. 8'8' An early chance for Tchéquie! A deflected ball falls kindly for Denis Višinský, but his attempt on goal rolls agonizingly wide
  4. 2'2' Mexique is wearing white tonight. They never look quite right to me when they’re wearing any color other than green at home. But I understand why they’re doing it – Tchéquie is wearing red, and red/green color blindness is a thing to account for
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Czech Republic 0 / Mexico 0
  • Tirs : Czech Republic 4 / Mexico 0
  • Possession : Czech Republic 55% / Mexico 45%
  • Fautes : Czech Republic 3 / Mexico 5
  • Passes : Czech Republic 119 / Mexico 96
  • Precision des passes : Czech Republic 85% / Mexico 85%
  • xG : Czech Republic 0.15 / Mexico 0.00
Group A schedule
View full schedule
Group A
Mexico
Finished Estadio Azteca
South Africa
Group A
South Korea
Finished Estadio Akron
Czech Republic
Group A
Czech Republic
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
South Africa
Group A
Mexico
Finished Estadio Akron
South Korea
Group A
Czech Republic
Half-time Estadio Azteca
Mexico
Group A
South Africa
Half-time Estadio BBVA
South Korea
Group A
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Mexico22003036
South Korea21012203
Czech Republic201123-11
South Africa201113-21
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
02:51 Football : World Cup 2026: Czechia and Mexico level at half-time (0-0)
01:35 Football : World Cup 2026: South Africa in 4-2-3-1 against South Korea’s 3-4-2-1 with Kim Min-jae starting
02:51 World Cup 2026: Czechia and Mexico level at half-time (0-0)