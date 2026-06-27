World Cup 2026: Croatia and Ghana meet in qualification clash at Lincoln Financial Field

Croatia and Ghana face a decisive 2026 World Cup Group L showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, with qualification for the knockout stage at stake.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Croatie VS Ghana, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade Lincoln Financial Field
Illustration du match Croatie VS Ghana, le 27/06/2026 22:00, stade Lincoln Financial Field
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SUMMARY

Croatia and Ghana meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. GMT+1 for a decisive Group L clash at the 2026 World Cup. This match will largely determine their fate in the competition, with Croatia able to secure qualification with a win, while Ghana, already on four points, can settle for a draw to continue their campaign.

In Group L, both teams have already played two matches each. Croatia suffered a 4-2 defeat against England before beating Panama 1-0. By contrast, Ghana first edged Panama in stoppage time (1-0), then earned a goalless draw against England, taking their tally to four points.

This meeting comes with Croatia, led by Zlatko Dalić, back among the elite after their notable performances at the previous World Cups in 2018 (runners-up) and 2022 (third place). Ghana, coached by Carlos Queiroz, approach the match with an attacking style and positive momentum, both tactically and psychologically.

The stakes are high — Croatia want to build on their victory over Panama to take a firm step toward the round of 32. Ghana, defensively solid, are looking to strengthen their position as the group’s virtual leaders and move toward the knockout stage. This duel therefore promises to be tactical and intense between two experienced teams.

Focus on Croatia

The Croatian side rely on a technical and structured game, orchestrated by their iconic captain Luka Modrić. Alongside the midfielder, Ivan Perišić is a key attacking factor, often called upon to energize the left flank. Zlatko Dalić generally sets his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, combining creativity in midfield with defensive stability.

At the back, a solid central defensive partnership allows Croatia to control the tempo of the match. The coach also relies on players such as Marcelo Brozović at the heart of the team and Andrej Kramarić in attack to provide offensive weight. Their adaptation to Ghana’s dynamic style will be decisive.

Focus on Ghana

Ghana, under Carlos Queiroz, favour a dynamic game driven by youth and pace. Players such as Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus are essential in creating openings in the opposition defence thanks to their sharpness. In defence, Daniel Amartey secures the back line.

In attack, the key lies in Raphael Dwamena’s ability to convert chances, while Mohammed Salisu plays an active role in building the play. Ghana adopt a flexible shape, alternating between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3 depending on the match context, looking to press high to unsettle the Croatians.

This duel between an experienced collective and a young, energetic group promises an intense tactical battle for qualification.

Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
27/06/2026 22:00 Group L
Chargement du pronostic
Group L schedule
View full schedule
Group L
England
Finished AT&T Stadium
Croatia
Group L
Ghana
Finished BMO Field
Panama
Group L
England
Finished Gillette Stadium
Ghana
Group L
Panama
Finished BMO Field
Croatia
Group L
Panama
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
England
Group L
Croatia
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ghana
Group L
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
England21104224
Ghana21101014
Croatia210134-13
Panama200202-20
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21:10 Football : World Cup 2026: Croatia and Ghana meet in qualification clash at Lincoln Financial Field
21:02 Football : World Cup 2026: England aim for top spot in group against Panama at MetLife Stadium
21:10 World Cup 2026: Croatia and Ghana meet in qualification clash at Lincoln Financial Field