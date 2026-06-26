World Cup 2026: Cape Verde in 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia’s 4-4-2 at NRG Stadium

Cape Verde line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia's 4-4-2 for their Group H World Cup 2026 meeting at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Cap-Vert VS Arabie saoudite, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Cap-Vert VS Arabie saoudite, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade NRG Stadium
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SUMMARY

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet on June 27, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston at 1:00 a.m. local time GMT+1, for their third match in Group H of the 2026 World Cup. This match carries particular importance as both teams look to improve their record in a group dominated by Spain and Uruguay. Cape Verde, unbeaten with two draws, including a 2-2 result against Uruguay, line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito. Saudi Arabia, after a heavy 0-4 defeat to Spain, present a 4-4-2 formation with Georgios Donis as head coach.

Cape Verde will notably rely on goalkeeper Vozinha, defenders Wagner Pina, Diney Borges, Pico and João Paulo, as well as midfielders Kevin Lenini and Deroy Duarte. In attack, Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo will supply center-forward Dailon Rocha Livramento. This setup should allow the Blue and Black to show compactness in midfield and fluidity in their attacking creation.

For their part, Saudi Arabia will start Mohammed Al-Owais in goal, while the defensive line will be built around Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti and Saud Abdulhamid. In midfield, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohamed Kanno and Sultan Mandash will form a dynamic unit designed to support forwards Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari. This 4-4-2 system relies on a more traditional organization, with two strikers as they try to find a way back to goal after a difficult start to the competition.

A look at Cape Verde’s XI

Cape Verde adopt a 4-2-3-1 built around a back four made up of Wagner Pina and Diney Borges, joined by Pico and João Paulo. In front of them, Kevin Lenini and Deroy Duarte will act as holding midfielders capable of breaking up opposition attacks while initiating transitions. The attacking trio of Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo will have a key role in creating chances and supporting striker Dailon Rocha Livramento. Head coach Pedro Leitao Brito is banking on a balance between defensive solidity and quick forward movement, relying on the versatility of his midfielders.

A look at Saudi Arabia’s XI

Georgios Donis opts for a classic 4-4-2. His defensive line consists of Nawaf Boushal on the right, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Hassan Tambakti in the center, and Saud Abdulhamid on the left flank. In midfield, the duo of Nasser Al-Dawsari and Abdullah Al-Khaibari will handle ball-winning and distribution, accompanied on the wings by Mohamed Kanno and Sultan Mandash. In attack, the head coach gives the goalscoring role to Firas Al-Buraikan, supported by Salem Al-Dawsari, hoping to diversify his attacking options and get around the Cape Verdean organization. This tactical choice aims to strengthen the attack after a difficult start to the competition.

Starting lineups

Cape Verde
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachPedro Leitao Brito
Starters11
  1. 1VozinhaGoalkeeper
  2. 24Wagner PinaDefender
  3. 3Diney BorgesDefender
  4. 4PicoDefender
  5. 8João PauloDefender
  6. 6Kevin LeniniMidfielder
  7. 14Deroy DuarteMidfielder
  8. 20Ryan MendesMidfielder
  9. 10Jamiro MonteiroMidfielder
  10. 17Willy SemedoMidfielder
  11. 19Dailon Rocha LivramentoForward
Substitutes13
  • 12Márcio Rosa
  • 23CJ Dos Santos
  • 2Stopira
  • 5Logan Costa
  • 22Steven Moreira
  • 25Kelvin Pires
  • 11Garry Rodrigues
  • 15Laros Duarte
  • 16Yannick Semedo
  • 26Hélio Varela
  • 7Jovane Cabral
  • 21Nuno Da Costa
  • 9Gilson Tavares
Saudi Arabia
Formation4-4-2Head coachGeorgios Donis
Starters11
  1. 21Mohammed Al-OwaisGoalkeeper
  2. 13Nawaf BoushalDefender
  3. 4Abdulelah Al-AmriDefender
  4. 5Hassan TambaktiDefender
  5. 6Nasser Al-DawsariMidfielder
  6. 12Saud AbdulhamidDefender
  7. 15Abdullah Al-KhaibariMidfielder
  8. 23Mohamed KannoForward
  9. 10Salem Al-DawsariMidfielder
  10. 9Firas Al-BuraikanForward
  11. 20Sultan MandashMidfielder
Substitutes15
  • 1Nawaf Al-Aqidi
  • 22Ahmed Al-Kassar
  • 2Ali Majrashi
  • 24Moteb Al-Harbi
  • 25Jehad Thakri
  • 14Hassan Kadesh
  • 3Ali Lajami
  • 8Ayman Yahya
  • 16Ziyad Aljohani
  • 26Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
  • 18Ala'a Al-Hejji
  • 7Musab Al Juwayr
  • 17Khalid Al-Ghannam
  • 19Abdullah Al-Hamdan
  • 11Saleh Al-Shehri
Cape Verde
First half 17' NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
27/06/2026 01:00 Group H
Fil du match
  1. 4'Carton jaune - S. AbdulhamidArabie saoudite, 4e
  2. 9'Carton jaune - W. PinaCap-Vert, 9e
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
First half 17' NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
First half 18' Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain21104044
Uruguay20203302
Cape Verde20202202
Saudi Arabia201115-41
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
00:34 Football : World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Cape Verde in 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia’s 4-4-2 at NRG Stadium
00:34 World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron