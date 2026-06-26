World Cup 2026: Cape Verde in 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia’s 4-4-2 at NRG Stadium

Cape Verde line up in a 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia's 4-4-2 for their Group H World Cup 2026 meeting at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet on June 27, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston at 1:00 a.m. local time GMT+1, for their third match in Group H of the 2026 World Cup. This match carries particular importance as both teams look to improve their record in a group dominated by Spain and Uruguay. Cape Verde, unbeaten with two draws, including a 2-2 result against Uruguay, line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito. Saudi Arabia, after a heavy 0-4 defeat to Spain, present a 4-4-2 formation with Georgios Donis as head coach.

Cape Verde will notably rely on goalkeeper Vozinha, defenders Wagner Pina, Diney Borges, Pico and João Paulo, as well as midfielders Kevin Lenini and Deroy Duarte. In attack, Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo will supply center-forward Dailon Rocha Livramento. This setup should allow the Blue and Black to show compactness in midfield and fluidity in their attacking creation.

For their part, Saudi Arabia will start Mohammed Al-Owais in goal, while the defensive line will be built around Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti and Saud Abdulhamid. In midfield, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohamed Kanno and Sultan Mandash will form a dynamic unit designed to support forwards Firas Al-Buraikan and Salem Al-Dawsari. This 4-4-2 system relies on a more traditional organization, with two strikers as they try to find a way back to goal after a difficult start to the competition.

A look at Cape Verde’s XI

Cape Verde adopt a 4-2-3-1 built around a back four made up of Wagner Pina and Diney Borges, joined by Pico and João Paulo. In front of them, Kevin Lenini and Deroy Duarte will act as holding midfielders capable of breaking up opposition attacks while initiating transitions. The attacking trio of Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo will have a key role in creating chances and supporting striker Dailon Rocha Livramento. Head coach Pedro Leitao Brito is banking on a balance between defensive solidity and quick forward movement, relying on the versatility of his midfielders.

A look at Saudi Arabia’s XI

Georgios Donis opts for a classic 4-4-2. His defensive line consists of Nawaf Boushal on the right, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Hassan Tambakti in the center, and Saud Abdulhamid on the left flank. In midfield, the duo of Nasser Al-Dawsari and Abdullah Al-Khaibari will handle ball-winning and distribution, accompanied on the wings by Mohamed Kanno and Sultan Mandash. In attack, the head coach gives the goalscoring role to Firas Al-Buraikan, supported by Salem Al-Dawsari, hoping to diversify his attacking options and get around the Cape Verdean organization. This tactical choice aims to strengthen the attack after a difficult start to the competition.

Starting lineups

Cape Verde Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 24 Wagner Pina Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 4 Pico Defender 8 João Paulo Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 14 Deroy Duarte Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 17 Willy Semedo Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 13 12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

22 Steven Moreira

25 Kelvin Pires

11 Garry Rodrigues

15 Laros Duarte

16 Yannick Semedo

26 Hélio Varela

7 Jovane Cabral

21 Nuno Da Costa

9 Gilson Tavares Saudi Arabia Formation 4-4-2 Head coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 13 Nawaf Boushal Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Tambakti Defender 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Forward 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 20 Sultan Mandash Midfielder Substitutes 15 1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

24 Moteb Al-Harbi

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

3 Ali Lajami

8 Ayman Yahya

16 Ziyad Aljohani

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

7 Musab Al Juwayr

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

Cape Verde First half 17' 0-0 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Fil du match 4' Carton jaune - S. Abdulhamid 9' Carton jaune - W. Pina

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 4-0 4-0 Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 12 Pedro Porro Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 10 Dani Olmo Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 15 Alex Baena Forward Substitutes 15 7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

6 Mikel Merino

17 Nico Williams

1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

5 Marcos Llorente

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

8 Fabián Ruiz

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

25 Víctor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Saudi Arabia System 5-4-1 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 3 Ali Lajami Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 7 Musab Al Juwayr Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mohamed Kanno

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

14 Hassan Kadesh

25 Jehad Thakri

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

20 Sultan Mandash Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3

: Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34%

: Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365

: Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80%

: Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14 Key players Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 8.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 21/06/2026 Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Spain Finished 4-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 2-2 2-2 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 5' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 20' Carton jaune - R. Bentancur 21' ⚽ But - K. Lenini 44' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 45+6' ⚽ But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte) 58' Carton jaune - M. Olivera 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa) 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela) 61' ⚽ But - H. Varela 68' VAR VAR - M. Araujo 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 90+3' Carton jaune - D. Borges Line-ups Uruguay System 4-1-4-1 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

11 Facundo Pellistri

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

9 Darwin Núñez

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 18 Telmo Arcanjo Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 11 Garry Rodrigues Midfielder 9 Gilson Tavares Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

26 Hélio Varela

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

15 Laros Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

16 Yannick Semedo

7 Jovane Cabral

19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Match stats Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2 Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7

: Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7 Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34%

: Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34% Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3

: Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3 Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4

: Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1

: Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256

: Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74%

: Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74% xG : Uruguay 2.28 / Cape Verde 0.77 Key players Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin Lenini (Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Hélio Varela (Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Federico Valverde (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 7.2

(Cape Verde) : note 7.2 Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) : note 6.7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Finished 2-2 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 0-0 First half 17' · 0-0 Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - S. Abdulhamid 9' Carton jaune - W. Pina Line-ups Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 24 Wagner Pina Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 8 João Paulo Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 14 Deroy Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 17 Willy Semedo Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 13 12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

22 Steven Moreira

25 Kelvin Pires

11 Garry Rodrigues

15 Laros Duarte

16 Yannick Semedo

26 Hélio Varela

7 Jovane Cabral

21 Nuno Da Costa

9 Gilson Tavares Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Tambakti Defender 13 Nawaf Boushal Defender 20 Sultan Mandash Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 6 Nasser Al-Dawsari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Forward 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward Substitutes 15 1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

2 Ali Majrashi

24 Moteb Al-Harbi

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

3 Ali Lajami

8 Ayman Yahya

16 Ziyad Aljohani

26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

7 Musab Al Juwayr

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

11 Saleh Al-Shehri Match stats Tirs cadres : Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 0

: Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 0 Tirs : Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 0

: Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 0 Possession : Cape Verde 52% / Saudi Arabia 48%

: Cape Verde 52% / Saudi Arabia 48% Fautes : Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 2

: Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 1

: Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 1 Passes : Cape Verde 65 / Saudi Arabia 60

: Cape Verde 65 / Saudi Arabia 60 Precision des passes : Cape Verde 83% / Saudi Arabia 83% Key players Wagner Pina (Cape Verde) : note 6.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 6.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) João Paulo (Cape Verde) : note 6.7

(Cape Verde) : note 6.7 Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Firas Al-Buraikan (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 6.6

(Cape Verde) : note 6.6 Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.6

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.6 Hassan Tambakti (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.6 Absences & injuries S. Lopes Cabral : Cape Verde Islands · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde First half 17' 0-0 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 0-0 First half 18' · 0-0 Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 9' ⚽ 9' Corner for Espagne. It beats the first Uruguay defender at the near post but Bentancur clears 7' ⚽ 7' Oooh. A chance. A free-kick for Uruguay and Unai Simon comes to claim it a mass of bodies but drops the ball. It skitters around the six-yard box before Espagne clear 5' ⚽ 5' Uruguay make their first serious move into Espagne’s half but a long hoof is gathered easily by Unai Simon. That could count as a shot on target if you were being very generous 3' ⚽ 3' Hmmm, not a good start by Uruguay. Lamine Yamal picks up a poor backpass and Espagne soon win a corner. It’s clear but that was sloppy from Uruguay in a match they need to win Line-ups Uruguay System 4-1-4-1 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 15 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

2 José María Giménez

4 Ronald Araújo

22 Joaquín Piquerez

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

10 Giorgian de Arrascaeta

11 Facundo Pellistri

21 Federico Viñas

19 Rodrigo Aguirre

26 Rodrigo Zalazar Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 6 Mikel Merino Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 19 Lamine Yamal Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 15 Alex Baena Forward Substitutes 15 13 Joan García

1 David Raya

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

9 Pablo Gavi

18 Martín Zubimendi

17 Nico Williams

8 Fabián Ruiz

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

10 Dani Olmo

26 Borja Iglesias

7 Ferran Torres

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Víctor Muñoz Match stats Tirs cadres : Uruguay 0 / Spain 0

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 0 Tirs : Uruguay 0 / Spain 0

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 0 Possession : Uruguay 28% / Spain 72%

: Uruguay 28% / Spain 72% Corners : Uruguay 0 / Spain 3

: Uruguay 0 / Spain 3 Fautes : Uruguay 1 / Spain 3

: Uruguay 1 / Spain 3 Passes : Uruguay 35 / Spain 86

: Uruguay 35 / Spain 86 Precision des passes : Uruguay 66% / Spain 91% Key players Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 6.9

(Spain) : note 6.9 Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.7

(Uruguay) : note 6.7 Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 6.7

(Uruguay) : note 6.7 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 6.6

(Uruguay) : note 6.6 Juan Sanabria (Uruguay) : note 6.6

(Uruguay) : note 6.6 Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.6

(Spain) : note 6.6 Rodri (Spain) : note 6.6

(Spain) : note 6.6 Sebastián Cáceres (Uruguay) : note 6.5 Absences & injuries G. de Arrascaeta : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise

: Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise R. Araújo : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise Head-to-head 16/06/2013 Spain 2-1 Uruguay (Confederations Cup) Group H Uruguay First half 18' 0-0 Estadio Akron Spain Spain