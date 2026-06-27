World Cup 2026: Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia level at halftime (0-0)

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are locked at 0-0 at halftime in their Group H match at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Cap-Vert VS Arabie saoudite, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Cap-Vert VS Arabie saoudite, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade NRG Stadium
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SUMMARY

The Group H match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia at NRG Stadium in Houston has reached halftime with the score still goalless, 0-0. This first half without a goal reflects an even contest between two teams chasing points in this group stage.

The two sides came in on contrasting runs, with Cape Verde unbeaten after two matches (two draws) and three points on the board, while Saudi Arabia had been struggling with just one point earned from a draw and a heavy defeat against Spain. That context makes every point valuable in this competitive group.

During the opening 45 minutes, the exchanges were marked by serious commitment on both sides, with a booking for Cape Verde’s Wagner Pina (9th) after a strong tackle, while Saudi Arabia’s Saud Abdulhamid also received a yellow card as early as the 4th minute. Those sanctions underline the tension inherent in the match.

Saudi Arabia made a change in the 33rd minute, with Ali Lajami going off and being replaced by Hassan Tambakti, without that altering the course of a match so far defined by rigorous defensive organisation and balanced possession (52% for Cape Verde, 48% for Saudi Arabia).

The statistics illustrate this midfield battle and defensive caution, with neither team managing to put an attempt on target and no shots appearing on the board at halftime. The play is characterised by a provisional total of 125 passes with an 83% completion rate for both sides, reflecting a degree of technical control but few incisive attacking initiatives.

Cape Verde in a 4-1-4-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito

Set up in a 4-1-4-1, Cape Verde are relying on their defensive solidity and a packed midfield line. Goalkeeper Vozinha is protected by a defence led by Wagner Pina, Pico and Diney Borges on the flanks. The midfield appears to be organised around Kevin Lenini as the holding player, with Ryan Mendes, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo further forward, supporting lone striker Dailon Rocha Livramento. This system is designed to balance defensive phases with quick transitions.

Saudi Arabia in a 4-4-2 under Georgios Donis

Saudi Arabia are using a classic 4-4-2 with Mohammed Al-Owais in goal. The defence includes Hassan Tambakti, who replaced Ali Lajami as early as the 33rd minute, and also relies on Abdulelah Al-Amri, Saud Abdulhamid and Nawaf Boushal. A four-man midfield made up of Sultan Mandash, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Salem Al-Dawsari, who wears the armband, drives the build-up. In attack, Mohamed Kanno and Firas Al-Buraikan are trying to find a way through the opposing defence.

Cape Verde
Half-time NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
27/06/2026 01:00 Group H
Fil du match
  1. 4'Carton jaune - S. AbdulhamidArabie saoudite, 4e
  2. 9'Carton jaune - W. PinaCap-Vert, 9e
  3. 33'Remplacement - H. Tambakti (remplace A. Lajami)Arabie saoudite, 33e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 1
  • Tirs : Cape Verde 4 / Saudi Arabia 2
  • Possession : Cape Verde 54% / Saudi Arabia 46%
  • Corners : Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 0
  • Fautes : Cape Verde 6 / Saudi Arabia 7
  • Cartons jaunes : Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 1
  • Passes : Cape Verde 200 / Saudi Arabia 181
  • Precision des passes : Cape Verde 84% / Saudi Arabia 80%
  • xG : Cape Verde 0.13 / Saudi Arabia 0.18
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
Half-time NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Half-time Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain21104044
Uruguay20203302
Cape Verde20202202
Saudi Arabia201115-41
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FIL D'ACTU
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01:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia level at halftime (0-0)
01:57 World Cup 2026: Spain lead Uruguay at half-time (1-0)