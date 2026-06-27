World Cup 2026: Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia level at halftime (0-0)

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are locked at 0-0 at halftime in their Group H match at NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Group H match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia at NRG Stadium in Houston has reached halftime with the score still goalless, 0-0. This first half without a goal reflects an even contest between two teams chasing points in this group stage.
The two sides came in on contrasting runs, with Cape Verde unbeaten after two matches (two draws) and three points on the board, while Saudi Arabia had been struggling with just one point earned from a draw and a heavy defeat against Spain. That context makes every point valuable in this competitive group.
During the opening 45 minutes, the exchanges were marked by serious commitment on both sides, with a booking for Cape Verde’s Wagner Pina (9th) after a strong tackle, while Saudi Arabia’s Saud Abdulhamid also received a yellow card as early as the 4th minute. Those sanctions underline the tension inherent in the match.
Saudi Arabia made a change in the 33rd minute, with Ali Lajami going off and being replaced by Hassan Tambakti, without that altering the course of a match so far defined by rigorous defensive organisation and balanced possession (52% for Cape Verde, 48% for Saudi Arabia).
The statistics illustrate this midfield battle and defensive caution, with neither team managing to put an attempt on target and no shots appearing on the board at halftime. The play is characterised by a provisional total of 125 passes with an 83% completion rate for both sides, reflecting a degree of technical control but few incisive attacking initiatives.
Cape Verde in a 4-1-4-1 under Pedro Leitao Brito
Set up in a 4-1-4-1, Cape Verde are relying on their defensive solidity and a packed midfield line. Goalkeeper Vozinha is protected by a defence led by Wagner Pina, Pico and Diney Borges on the flanks. The midfield appears to be organised around Kevin Lenini as the holding player, with Ryan Mendes, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo further forward, supporting lone striker Dailon Rocha Livramento. This system is designed to balance defensive phases with quick transitions.
Saudi Arabia in a 4-4-2 under Georgios Donis
Saudi Arabia are using a classic 4-4-2 with Mohammed Al-Owais in goal. The defence includes Hassan Tambakti, who replaced Ali Lajami as early as the 33rd minute, and also relies on Abdulelah Al-Amri, Saud Abdulhamid and Nawaf Boushal. A four-man midfield made up of Sultan Mandash, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Salem Al-Dawsari, who wears the armband, drives the build-up. In attack, Mohamed Kanno and Firas Al-Buraikan are trying to find a way through the opposing defence.
Cape Verde
Half-time
0-0
NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia
27/06/2026 01:00
·
Group H
Fil du match
4' Carton jaune - S. Abdulhamid Arabie saoudite, 4e 9' Carton jaune - W. Pina Cap-Vert, 9e 33' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Tambakti (remplace A. Lajami) Arabie saoudite, 33e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Cape Verde 4 / Saudi Arabia 2 Possession : Cape Verde 54% / Saudi Arabia 46% Corners : Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 0 Fautes : Cape Verde 6 / Saudi Arabia 7 Cartons jaunes : Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 1 Passes : Cape Verde 200 / Saudi Arabia 181 Precision des passes : Cape Verde 84% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Cape Verde 0.13 / Saudi Arabia 0.18
View match details for Spain - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral Cap-Vert, 16e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) Cap-Vert, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) Cap-Vert, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) Cap-Vert, 61e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) Espagne, 71e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) Cap-Vert, 76e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) Cap-Vert, 79e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) Espagne, 81e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 87e 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Espagne, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
5
Marcos Llorente
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
8
Fabián Ruiz
Midfielder
16
Rodri
Midfielder
20
Pedri
Midfielder
7
Ferran Torres
Forward
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
9
Pablo Gavi
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
12
Pedro Porro
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
6
Mikel Merino
15
Alex Baena
18
Martín Zubimendi
10
Dani Olmo
17
Nico Williams
19
Lamine Yamal
11
Yéremy Pino
25
Victor Muñoz
26
Borja Iglesias
Starters 11
1
Vozinha
Goalkeeper
22
Steven Moreira
Defender
4
Pico
Defender
3
Diney Borges
Defender
13
Sidny Lopes Cabral
Defender
6
Kevin Lenini
Midfielder
20
Ryan Mendes
Midfielder
15
Laros Duarte
Midfielder
10
Jamiro Monteiro
Midfielder
7
Jovane Cabral
Midfielder
19
Dailon Rocha Livramento
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Deroy Duarte
17
Willy Semedo
21
Nuno Da Costa
12
Márcio Rosa
23
CJ Dos Santos
2
Stopira
5
Logan Costa
24
Wagner Pina
25
Kelvin Pires
8
João Paulo
11
Garry Rodrigues
16
Yannick Semedo
18
Telmo Arcanjo
26
Hélio Varela
9
Gilson Tavares
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04
Key players
Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group H
Spain
Finished
0-0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 Arabie saoudite 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri Arabie saoudite, 44e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) Uruguay, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) Uruguay, 46e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) Arabie saoudite, 63e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) Uruguay, 72e 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 Uruguay 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) Uruguay, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) Arabie saoudite, 81e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) Uruguay, 90e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) Arabie saoudite, 90+2e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) Arabie saoudite, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Arabie saoudite, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
21
Mohammed Al-Owais
Goalkeeper
12
Saud Abdulhamid
Defender
4
Abdulelah Al-Amri
Defender
5
Hassan Altambakti
Defender
24
Moteb Al-Harbi
Defender
26
Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
Midfielder
23
Mohamed Kanno
Midfielder
15
Abdullah Al-Khaibari
Midfielder
10
Salem Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
9
Firas Al-Buraikan
Forward
7
Musab Al Juwayr
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Al-Kassar
1
Nawaf Al-Aqidi
3
Ali Lajami
25
Jehad Thakri
14
Hassan Kadesh
2
Ali Majrashi
13
Nawaf Boushal
6
Nasser Al-Dawsari
16
Ziyad Aljohani
8
Ayman Yahya
18
Ala'a Al-Hejji
11
Saleh Al-Shehri
17
Khalid Al-Ghannam
19
Abdullah Al-Hamdan
20
Sultan Mandash
Starters 11
23
Fernando Muslera
Goalkeeper
13
Guillermo Varela
Defender
3
Sebastián Cáceres
Defender
16
Mathías Olivera
Defender
17
Matías Viña
Defender
8
Federico Valverde
Midfielder
5
Manuel Ugarte
Midfielder
6
Rodrigo Bentancur
Midfielder
20
Maximiliano Araújo
Midfielder
21
Federico Viñas
Forward
9
Darwin Núñez
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Santiago Mele
1
Sergio Rochet
2
José María Giménez
25
Juan Sanabria
24
Santiago Bueno
22
Joaquín Piquerez
18
Brian Rodríguez
11
Facundo Pellistri
15
Emiliano Martínez
14
Agustín Canobbio
7
Nicolás de la Cruz
26
Rodrigo Zalazar
19
Rodrigo Aguirre
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57
Key players
Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup)
15/06
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished
1-1
Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay
View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal) Espagne, 10e 21' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte) Espagne, 21e 24' ⚽ But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo) Espagne, 24e 30' Carton jaune - S. Al Dawsari Arabie saoudite, 30e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres) Espagne, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno) Arabie saoudite, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan) Arabie saoudite, 46e 49' ⚽ But - H. Tambakti Espagne, 49e 60' Carton jaune - M. Kanno Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji) Arabie saoudite, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat) Arabie saoudite, 60e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino) Espagne, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams) Espagne, 61e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz) Espagne, 70e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam) Arabie saoudite, 90e 90+2' VAR VAR - F. Torres Espagne, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
12
Pedro Porro
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
10
Dani Olmo
Midfielder
16
Rodri
Midfielder
20
Pedri
Midfielder
19
Lamine Yamal
Forward
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
15
Alex Baena
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Ferran Torres
11
Yéremy Pino
6
Mikel Merino
17
Nico Williams
1
David Raya
13
Joan García
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
5
Marcos Llorente
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
8
Fabián Ruiz
9
Pablo Gavi
18
Martín Zubimendi
25
Víctor Muñoz
26
Borja Iglesias
Starters 11
21
Mohammed Al-Owais
Goalkeeper
12
Saud Abdulhamid
Defender
4
Abdulelah Al-Amri
Defender
3
Ali Lajami
Defender
5
Hassan Altambakti
Defender
24
Moteb Al-Harbi
Defender
7
Musab Al Juwayr
Midfielder
15
Abdullah Al-Khaibari
Midfielder
6
Nasser Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
10
Salem Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
9
Firas Al-Buraikan
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mohamed Kanno
19
Abdullah Al-Hamdan
26
Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
18
Ala'a Al-Hejji
1
Nawaf Al-Aqidi
22
Ahmed Al-Kassar
2
Ali Majrashi
13
Nawaf Boushal
14
Hassan Kadesh
25
Jehad Thakri
16
Ziyad Aljohani
8
Ayman Yahya
11
Saleh Al-Shehri
17
Khalid Al-Ghannam
20
Sultan Mandash
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3 Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34% Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1 Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2 Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Spain 2.78 / Saudi Arabia 0.14
Key players
Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lamine Yamal (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ferran Torres (Spain) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dani Olmo (Spain) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7, 5 arret(s) Rodri (Spain) : note 8.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
21/06/2026 Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup)
21/06
Group H
Spain
Finished
4-0
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia
View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
5' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral Cap-Vert, 5e 20' Carton jaune - R. Bentancur Uruguay, 20e 21' ⚽ But - K. Lenini Cap-Vert, 21e 44' ⚽ But - M. Araujo Uruguay, 44e 45+6' ⚽ But - A. Canobbio (passe M. Araujo) Uruguay, 45+6e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Arcanjo (remplace D. Duarte) Cap-Vert, 46e 58' Carton jaune - M. Olivera Uruguay, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - Benchimol (remplace N. Da Costa) Cap-Vert, 58e 58' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Rodrigues (remplace H. Varela) Cap-Vert, 58e 61' ⚽ But - H. Varela Cap-Vert, 61e 68' VAR VAR - M. Araujo Uruguay, 68e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) Uruguay, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace D. Nunez) Uruguay, 70e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Lenini (remplace L. Duarte) Cap-Vert, 71e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace Y. Semedo) Cap-Vert, 80e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) Uruguay, 81e 90+3' Carton jaune - D. Borges Cap-Vert, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Fernando Muslera
Goalkeeper
13
Guillermo Varela
Defender
3
Sebastián Cáceres
Defender
16
Mathías Olivera
Defender
25
Juan Sanabria
Defender
5
Manuel Ugarte
Midfielder
14
Agustín Canobbio
Midfielder
6
Rodrigo Bentancur
Midfielder
8
Federico Valverde
Midfielder
20
Maximiliano Araújo
Midfielder
21
Federico Viñas
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Santiago Mele
1
Sergio Rochet
2
José María Giménez
17
Matías Viña
24
Santiago Bueno
22
Joaquín Piquerez
7
Nicolás de la Cruz
11
Facundo Pellistri
18
Brian Rodríguez
15
Emiliano Martínez
9
Darwin Núñez
26
Rodrigo Zalazar
19
Rodrigo Aguirre
Starters 11
1
Vozinha
Goalkeeper
22
Steven Moreira
Defender
4
Pico
Defender
3
Diney Borges
Defender
13
Sidny Lopes Cabral
Defender
6
Kevin Lenini
Midfielder
20
Ryan Mendes
Midfielder
18
Telmo Arcanjo
Midfielder
10
Jamiro Monteiro
Midfielder
11
Garry Rodrigues
Midfielder
9
Gilson Tavares
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Deroy Duarte
26
Hélio Varela
21
Nuno Da Costa
12
Márcio Rosa
23
CJ Dos Santos
2
Stopira
5
Logan Costa
24
Wagner Pina
25
Kelvin Pires
8
João Paulo
15
Laros Duarte
17
Willy Semedo
16
Yannick Semedo
7
Jovane Cabral
19
Dailon Rocha Livramento
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 2 Tirs : Uruguay 16 / Cape Verde 7 Possession : Uruguay 66% / Cape Verde 34% Corners : Uruguay 11 / Cape Verde 3 Fautes : Uruguay 8 / Cape Verde 4 Cartons jaunes : Uruguay 2 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Uruguay 494 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Uruguay 83% / Cape Verde 74% xG : Uruguay 2.28 / Cape Verde 0.77
Key players
Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 7.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kevin Lenini (Cape Verde) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Agustín Canobbio (Uruguay) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Hélio Varela (Cape Verde) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Federico Valverde (Uruguay) : note 7.2 Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay) : note 7.2 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 7.2 Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) : note 6.7, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
21/06
Group H
Uruguay
Finished
2-2
Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
4' Carton jaune - S. Abdulhamid Arabie saoudite, 4e 9' Carton jaune - W. Pina Cap-Vert, 9e 33' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Tambakti (remplace A. Lajami) Arabie saoudite, 33e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Vozinha
Goalkeeper
24
Wagner Pina
Defender
4
Pico
Defender
3
Diney Borges
Defender
8
João Paulo
Defender
6
Kevin Lenini
Midfielder
20
Ryan Mendes
Midfielder
14
Deroy Duarte
Midfielder
10
Jamiro Monteiro
Midfielder
17
Willy Semedo
Midfielder
19
Dailon Rocha Livramento
Forward
Substitutes 13
12
Márcio Rosa
23
CJ Dos Santos
2
Stopira
5
Logan Costa
22
Steven Moreira
25
Kelvin Pires
11
Garry Rodrigues
15
Laros Duarte
16
Yannick Semedo
26
Hélio Varela
7
Jovane Cabral
21
Nuno Da Costa
9
Gilson Tavares
Starters 11
21
Mohammed Al-Owais
Goalkeeper
12
Saud Abdulhamid
Defender
4
Abdulelah Al-Amri
Defender
5
Hassan Tambakti
Defender
13
Nawaf Boushal
Defender
20
Sultan Mandash
Midfielder
15
Abdullah Al-Khaibari
Midfielder
6
Nasser Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
10
Salem Al-Dawsari
Midfielder
23
Mohamed Kanno
Forward
9
Firas Al-Buraikan
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Nawaf Al-Aqidi
22
Ahmed Al-Kassar
2
Ali Majrashi
24
Moteb Al-Harbi
25
Jehad Thakri
14
Hassan Kadesh
3
Ali Lajami
8
Ayman Yahya
16
Ziyad Aljohani
26
Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat
18
Ala'a Al-Hejji
7
Musab Al Juwayr
17
Khalid Al-Ghannam
19
Abdullah Al-Hamdan
11
Saleh Al-Shehri
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Cape Verde 0 / Saudi Arabia 1 Tirs : Cape Verde 4 / Saudi Arabia 2 Possession : Cape Verde 54% / Saudi Arabia 46% Corners : Cape Verde 2 / Saudi Arabia 0 Fautes : Cape Verde 6 / Saudi Arabia 7 Cartons jaunes : Cape Verde 1 / Saudi Arabia 1 Passes : Cape Verde 200 / Saudi Arabia 181 Precision des passes : Cape Verde 84% / Saudi Arabia 80% xG : Cape Verde 0.13 / Saudi Arabia 0.18
Key players
Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.3 Pico (Cape Verde) : note 6.9 João Paulo (Cape Verde) : note 6.9 Deroy Duarte (Cape Verde) : note 6.9 Sultan Mandash (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Ali Lajami (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
S. Lopes Cabral : Cape Verde Islands · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
27/06
Group H
Cape Verde
Half-time
0-0
NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia
View match details for Uruguay - Spain
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
42' ⚽ But - A. Baena (passe M. Llorente) Espagne, 42e 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) Uruguay, 45e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Fernando Muslera
Goalkeeper
13
Guillermo Varela
Defender
3
Sebastián Cáceres
Defender
16
Mathías Olivera
Defender
25
Juan Sanabria
Defender
5
Manuel Ugarte
Midfielder
14
Agustín Canobbio
Midfielder
6
Rodrigo Bentancur
Midfielder
8
Federico Valverde
Midfielder
20
Maximiliano Araújo
Midfielder
9
Darwin Núñez
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Santiago Mele
1
Sergio Rochet
17
Matías Viña
24
Santiago Bueno
2
José María Giménez
4
Ronald Araújo
22
Joaquín Piquerez
7
Nicolás de la Cruz
18
Brian Rodríguez
15
Emiliano Martínez
10
Giorgian de Arrascaeta
11
Facundo Pellistri
21
Federico Viñas
19
Rodrigo Aguirre
26
Rodrigo Zalazar
Starters 11
23
Unai Simón
Goalkeeper
5
Marcos Llorente
Defender
22
Pau Cubarsí
Defender
14
Aymeric Laporte
Defender
24
Marc Cucurella
Defender
20
Pedri
Midfielder
16
Rodri
Midfielder
19
Lamine Yamal
Midfielder
6
Mikel Merino
Midfielder
15
Alex Baena
Midfielder
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
Forward
Substitutes 15
13
Joan García
1
David Raya
2
Marc Pubill
4
Eric García
12
Pedro Porro
9
Pablo Gavi
18
Martín Zubimendi
17
Nico Williams
8
Fabián Ruiz
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
10
Dani Olmo
26
Borja Iglesias
7
Ferran Torres
11
Yéremy Pino
25
Víctor Muñoz
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uruguay 0 / Spain 1 Tirs : Uruguay 3 / Spain 3 Possession : Uruguay 26% / Spain 74% Corners : Uruguay 0 / Spain 5 Fautes : Uruguay 3 / Spain 7 Passes : Uruguay 125 / Spain 350 Precision des passes : Uruguay 70% / Spain 89% xG : Uruguay 0.10 / Spain 0.33
Key players
Alex Baena (Spain) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.3 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7 Pedri (Spain) : note 7 Juan Sanabria (Uruguay) : note 6.9 Unai Simón (Spain) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
G. de Arrascaeta : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise R. Araújo : Uruguay · Missing Fixture · Muscle Bruise
Head-to-head
16/06/2013 Spain 2-1 Uruguay (Confederations Cup)
27/06
Group H
Uruguay
Half-time
0-1
Estadio Akron Spain
Group H
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Spain 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 4 Uruguay 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 Cape Verde 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Saudi Arabia 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1
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