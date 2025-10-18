“We will never give up,” Daniel Edah speaking about his political vision

Former international official Daniel Edah does not intend to abandon his political vision that advocates well-being for all Beninese.

Despite losing in the race to be selected as part of Les Démocrates’ candidate duo, he reassures his supporters of his determination to continue his political engagement.

“We will never give up,” he said, stressing that his commitment rests on a clear vision: a Benin that is economically prosperous and socially stable within a well-integrated and thriving Africa.

He specified that, although his candidacy was not retained, he remains faithful to this vision and will continue to work to achieve it.

Daniel Edah also expressed his gratitude to President Boni Yayi for the lessons learned from their exchanges, as well as to the leaders of the party Les Démocrates and the members of the Cadre de concertation des forces politiques de l’opposition for their commitment to serving the nation.

He concluded by wishing good luck to the duo chosen by the party Les Démocrates, while reaffirming that the essential thing is that the country moves forward. “Things will be fine,” he added, expressing his optimism for Benin’s future.