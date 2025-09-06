“We No Longer Want a One-Color Parliament,” Says Michel Alokpo

BY COUNTRIES
Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
“The Role of Religious Denominations for Peaceful Elections in 2026” — this was the theme of a workshop that began yesterday, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in Cotonou, bringing together members of various religious denominations in Benin.

Through thematic sessions, 400 delegates will engage in discussions and reflections over three days with the aim of strengthening national harmony.

These workshops are expected to outline strategies adapted to the Beninese context, enabling religious actors to become true promoters of peace before, during, and after the electoral process.

The objective for religious communities is to support the Beninese nation on the path of stability and social cohesion ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“We no longer want a one-color Parliament”

In his address, Pastor Michel Alokpo, president of the organizing committee, stressed that those present — guides, pastors, imams, and vodun priests — are spiritual leaders for political actors and citizens alike.

“This means that we potentially have power and authority in the sustainable promotion of peace and the development of Benin,” he declared, according to remarks reported by Matin Libre.

“We want free, credible, and inclusive elections without bloodshed. We no longer want a one-color Parliament. We want a Parliament where there is room for all political parties that will register,” he added.

For his part, Alassane Séidou, Minister of Interior and Public Security, noted that election periods can sometimes be marked by tense rhetoric. This is why, he explained, the credibility of elections is a fundamental element of democracy.

“In this context, the role of religious denominations is central and indispensable. This seminar aims to identify strategies adapted to the Beninese context, making religious actors promoters of peace and the strengthening of stability in our country before, during, and after elections,” he emphasized.

