Wadagni as the Ruling Coalition’s Candidate: Not an Imposition by Talon, Says Bio Tchané

The Minister of State in charge of Development and Coordination of Government Action, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, has clarified the process that led to the nomination of Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the April 2026 presidential election.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that President Patrice Talon did not exert pressure to influence the choice. “The President did not intervene to convince anyone. There were discussions with him, but opinions were aligned between him, the executive leadership of the parties, and myself,” the minister stated, calling for recognition of this internal consensus.

The nomination was confirmed by the two main parties of the ruling coalition, the Progressive Union for Renewal (UPR) and the Republican Bloc (BR), which emphasized the legitimacy of Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy. According to several media outlets, the decision resulted from unanimous agreement within the coalition, without any authoritarian maneuver.

Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance since 2016, is recognized for his role in modernizing public finances and attracting investment. His nomination reflects the will to pursue the reforms launched since 2016 while ensuring institutional stability.

This consensual choice helps avoid internal political divisions within the ruling coalition and represents a strategic decision aligned with the principles of governance advocated by Patrice Talon.