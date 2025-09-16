BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml United States: Suspect arrested after Charlie Kirk's assassination

United States: Suspect arrested after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Company
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Charlie Kirk
L'influenceur conservateur Charlie Kirk
- Publicité-

U.S. authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to NBC News, citing multiple law enforcement sources, the man taken into custody is Tyler Robinson, 21, from Utah. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on Tuesday while he was taking part in a debate on the Utah Valley University campus. The attacker allegedly fired from a rooftop, in what investigators describe as a targeted assassination.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest on Fox News, saying law enforcement had acted “with a high degree of certainty.” He praised the cooperation between local police and state authorities in conducting the investigation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Benin

“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

Benin

Fiscal clearance: the opposition denounces a “political weapon” of the government ahead of 2026

Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Benin

Benin: 8-year-old girl dies accidentally while playing with a homemade gun

VIEW ALL FEEDS