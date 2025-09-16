United States: Suspect arrested after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

- Publicité-

U.S. authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to NBC News, citing multiple law enforcement sources, the man taken into custody is Tyler Robinson, 21, from Utah. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on Tuesday while he was taking part in a debate on the Utah Valley University campus. The attacker allegedly fired from a rooftop, in what investigators describe as a targeted assassination.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the arrest on Fox News, saying law enforcement had acted “with a high degree of certainty.” He praised the cooperation between local police and state authorities in conducting the investigation.