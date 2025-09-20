UAC: opening of applications for allocation of university cubicles

- Publicité-

The Centre des Œuvres Universitaires et Sociales d’Abomey-Calavi (COUS-AC) announced, in a service note dated September 16, the opening of the application submission campaign for the allocation of university cabins. The operation will run from Monday, September 22 to Friday, October 3, 2025, reports Africaho.

While the dedicated digital platform is expected to be put into service soon, procedures remain manual for now. Students are therefore asked to appear in person at the housing office, located in the hall of Building B on campus, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM and then 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

The application file must include several mandatory documents, including:

– an information form to be completed on site,

– a copy of the validated registration form for the current year or the previous year,

– a bank identity statement (RIB),

– a medical certificate for students with disabilities.

New baccalaureate holders are also covered by this arrangement. In the absence of a registration form, they must provide either a transcript of grades or a certificate of passing the 2025 baccalaureate.

This housing campaign is intended for both returning students and newly admitted students. It aims to optimize the allocation of available cabins in a context where demand exceeds supply every year.

COUS-AC therefore urges students to organize themselves within the allotted timeframe to avoid any delay or rejection of their application.