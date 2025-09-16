BY COUNTRIES
Nigeria

U20 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad revealed

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Les Flying Eagles du Nigeria
Les Flying Eagles du Nigeria@Daily Post
The Flying Eagles’ head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has announced his final 21-player squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Ten players who took part in the last U-20 Africa Cup of Nations are included in the squad. Among them are Ebenezer Harcourt, Daniel Bameyi, Odinaka Okoro and Auwal Ibrahim. Several new faces also make an appearance, including Daniel Daga and Nasiru Salihu.

The Nigerians arrived in Chile on Sunday to begin their final training camp ahead of the tournament. Seven-time African champions, the Flying Eagles will compete in Group F alongside Norway, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.

