U20 World Cup 2025: Morocco-Brazil, Nigeria-Colombia – full group stage draw

The FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 group stage draw was held on Thursday, revealing challenging groupings for Africa’s representatives.

Set to take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19, the tournament has now officially outlined the paths for each of the 24 teams. As host nation, Chile was drawn into Group A alongside Egypt, New Zealand, and Japan.

Reigning African champions South Africa landed in Group E, where they will face strong competition from the USA, France, and New Caledonia. Vice-champions Morocco are in a particularly tough Group C alongside Brazil, Spain, and Mexico.

Nigeria, the final African representative, finds itself in Group F with Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Norway.

Group A : Chile, New Zealand, Japan, Egypt

: Chile, New Zealand, Japan, Egypt Group B : South Korea, Ukraine, Paraguay, Panama

: South Korea, Ukraine, Paraguay, Panama Group C : Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain

: Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain Group D : Italy, Australia, Cuba, Argentina

: Italy, Australia, Cuba, Argentina Group E : USA, New Caledonia, France, South Africa

: USA, New Caledonia, France, South Africa Group F: Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Nigeria

With such formidable opponents, African teams will need to rise to the occasion in what promises to be a fiercely competitive edition of the U20 World Cup.

