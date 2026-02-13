U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Benin outclasses Egypt and advances to the final round.

Benin continues its strong run in the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. Already victorious in the first leg (1-0), the Junior Amazons confirmed their superiority this Friday, February 13, 2026, by handing Egypt a convincing 4-0 defeat in the return match of the third qualifying round for the U20 World Cup slated to be held in Poland.

The match, played at the Kégué Stadium, had an unusual start. Kickoff was delayed by more than an hour after a swarm of bees attacked, causing an unforeseen interruption before play even began. Once the incident was under control, both teams could focus on the sporting challenge.

On the pitch, the Beninese quickly imposed their rhythm, showing technical mastery and tactical discipline. Long held in check by a compact Egyptian defense, they found the breakthrough in stoppage time of the first half. At 45+3, Yasminath Djibril opened the scoring with a direct corner, providing a decisive psychological edge just before the break.

Upon returning from the locker rooms, the Beninese increased the pressure. More incisive and enterprising, the home players quickly widened the gap. In the 51st minute, Romaine Gandonou scored the second goal, launching a one-sided second half. The Beninese striker then shone brilliantly, notching a brace in the 61st minute before completing her hat-trick in the 79th. A remarkable individual performance that sealed the outcome of the match.

Despite some Egyptian attacking forays, the Beninese defense remained solid and focused until the final whistle. The 4-0 scoreline reflects the clear dominance of the U20 Amazons, both technically and physically.

Thanks to this double victory (5-0 on aggregate over the two matches), Benin books its ticket to the final round of the 2026 Poland U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. The next stage, scheduled for May, looks decisive: the Amazons will face the winner of the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo showdown, with the aim of a historic qualification for the World Cup finals.