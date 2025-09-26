BY COUNTRIES
CameroonIvory CoastMorocco

U-17 Women’s World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Ivory Coast vs. Spain, the full draw

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Trophée de la Coupe du monde féminine U17 Inde 2022
Trophée de la Coupe du monde féminine U17 Inde 2022@ FFF
The group-stage draw for the U17 Women’s World Cup has been carried out by FIFA. A draw that was not kind to the African teams.

The African teams participating in the final tournament of the 2025 U17 Women’s World Cup now know their fate. The group-stage draw has been made, and it showed no mercy to the continent’s representatives.

The host nation, Morocco, drew Brazil, Italy and Costa Rica in Group A. In Group B, Cameroon will lock horns with North Korea, Mexico and the Netherlands. Drawn into Group D, Nigeria, for its part, will face a tough challenge against France, Canada and Samoa.

The 2025 U17 Women’s World Cup will take place from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco. The opening match will pit Morocco against Brazil at the auxiliary stadium of the Prince Moulay Abdellah complex, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1).

Full draw of the U17 Women’s World Cup groups :

Group A : Morocco, Brazil, Italy, Costa Rica

Group B : North Korea, Mexico, Cameroon, Netherlands

Group C : USA, Ecuador, China, Norway

Group D : Nigeria, Canada, France, Samoa

Group E : Spain, Colombia, South Korea, Ivory Coast

Group F : Japan, New Zealand, Zambia, Paraguay

