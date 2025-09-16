BY COUNTRIES
Transfers: Joao Mendes, Ronaldinho's son, lands at Hull City

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
New destination for Joao Mendes, who joins Hull City. The son of legend Ronaldinho has signed a one-year contract with the English second-tier club.

Joao Mendes, son of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, signed a one-year contract with Hull City on Thursday. The 20-year-old, developed at FC Barcelona and who spent time at Burnley in 2024, regularly featured with the U21s before being released earlier this year.

The young forward will thus have the chance to revive his career in the Championship, the English second division, wearing the Tigers’ shirt. Another transfer update: Anthony Martial’s imminent move to the Americas.

The former Manchester United striker is expected to sign with Monterrey in Mexico. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will join, among others, Sergio Ramos, a Real Madrid legend who already plays for the club.

AEK Athens, where Martial had been playing since leaving England, has given its approval for the transfer. The striker is expected in Mexico within hours to undergo his medical and sign his contract.

