Benin

Toffo City Hall: the Prefect of Atlantique blocks two decisions by Mayor Bibiane Soglo Adamazé

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
The Prefect of Atlantique Department, Jean-Claude Codjia, decided to suspend two orders issued by the mayor of Toffo, Bibiane Soglo Adamazé.

These orders, dated August 12 and 19, 2025, concerned the appointment of new chairs of standing committees within the municipal council.

According to Prefectural Order No. 3/ATL/2025D/3367/SG/STCCD/SA, the measure follows several irregularities noted during the extraordinary session of August 11, 2025. Among the issues cited were the absence of the attendance list required to validate deliberations, a tense climate marked by a motion of no confidence, as well as the removal of certain attendance sheets and various breaches of administrative rules.

These issues were noted by the departmental technical committee responsible for reviewing the legality of municipal acts, which met on August 14 and 20, 2025. Based on its conclusions, on August 20 the Prefect referred the matter to the Allada Second-Class Court of First Instance to request the outright annulment of the two orders, for “illegality and disturbance of public order”.

The mayor of Toffo was notified by the court’s chief clerk and must present her arguments no later than Thursday, August 28, 2025.

