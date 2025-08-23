TICAD 9: Japan and Africa, hand in hand for the future

- Publicité-

The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) is scheduled to take place from August 20th to 22nd, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. Launched in 1993 by Tokyo, TICAD has become one of the most influential multilateral forums dedicated to the development of the African continent.

Co-organized by the Japanese government, the United Nations, UNDP, the World Bank, and the African Union, TICAD brings together African leaders, heads of international organizations, actors from the private sector, civil society, and local communities. It thus constitutes a strategic space for cooperation and dialogue.

Three Major Focus Areas for 2025

This year’s edition will focus on three main pillars:

-Economy: promoting sustainable development driven by the private sector, with innovation and investment at the heart of priorities;

-Peace and Stability: strengthening conflict prevention, supporting African reconciliation initiatives, and consolidating governance and the rule of law;

-Society: investing in education, health, the empowerment of youth and women, and improving resilience to disasters.

These themes will be addressed in connection with cross-cutting issues such as regional integration, connectivity, and the central role of African youth in the transformation of the continent.

Africa, a Continent of the Future

With a population projected to reach 2.5 billion inhabitants by 2050, including one-third of youth, Africa is recognized as a key engine of global growth. The African Union’s admission to the G20 in 2023 illustrates this growing influence on the international scene. TICAD 9 aims to capitalize on this dynamism by combining Japanese technological expertise with the creative energy of young Africans, notably through technological leapfrogging (jumping of stages through innovations).

Beyond the plenary sessions, the conference will be marked by side events: thematic seminars, exhibitions, and booths activated by private companies, NGOs, and international institutions. These spaces will provide an opportunity to highlight innovative solutions and strengthen public-private partnerships.

For more than three decades, TICAD has made its mark on the history of Japan-Africa relations. The 2025 edition is set to be a decisive step in building a resilient, prosperous Africa fully integrated into global governance.