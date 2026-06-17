“This deprived another player of his dream,” Vampeta criticizes Neymar’s selection.

The former Brazilian international Vampeta has questioned Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to take Neymar to the 2026 World Cup. Still recovering from a calf injury, the Santos forward is, according to him, not in a position to make a real contribution to the Seleção at this time.

The former Brazilian international Vampeta expressed serious doubts about Neymar’s presence in the squad selected by Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup. The ex-midfielder, who notably played for Paris Saint-Germain, believes that calling up the Santos forward raises questions regarding his physical condition and could have deprived another player of a spot in the selection. Having been injured since May 17, Neymar did not participate in Brazil’s draw against Morocco (1-1) during the Seleção’s opening match in the competition. His return to play remains uncertain, although the Brazilian medical staff hopes to count on him during the tournament.

Asked by the Brazilian media BNews, Vampeta did not hold back. “This decision has probably shattered the dream of another player. Neymar hasn’t played since May 17 and is not in a position to participate in a high-level match in his current state”, he stated. The former 2002 World Champion believes that an injury of this nature requires more caution and doubts the ability of the Brazilian number 10 to quickly regain his best form.

“In a World Cup, where every detail counts in the race for the title, can we really rely on a 100% Neymar? I doubt it strongly”, he added. Neymar’s presence continues to generate debates in Brazil, where the anticipation surrounding the star remains immense despite his recent physical setbacks.





