The Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno receives the 2026 African Peace Prize

The president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, was awarded the African Peace Prize 2026, a distinction that underscores his role in stabilizing and resolving conflicts across the continent.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

The award of this prize comes in a regional context marked by persistent security challenges, notably in the Sahel and Central Africa, where peace remains a major concern.

The prize-awarding committee praised Mr. Déby Itno for his commitment to promoting political dialogue, strengthening national cohesion, and supporting peace initiatives at the regional level.

This distinction also recognizes his role as chairperson of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, a position that has led him to participate in mediations and diplomatic consultations in several countries facing crises.

In his address, the Chadian head of state thanked the organizers for this recognition and reaffirmed his determination to continue working for peace, security, and development on the African continent.

He emphasized the need to strengthen solidarity among African nations and to prioritize African solutions to the problems facing the region.

The ceremony brought together political figures, representatives of international organizations, and civil society actors, demonstrating the importance placed on this distinction in Africa’s diplomatic landscape.

The African Peace Prize aims to highlight individual or collective efforts contributing to the consolidation of peace, the prevention of conflicts, and the promotion of social cohesion in the member states of the African Union.

The honor awarded to Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno highlights the role that engaged political leadership can play in building and maintaining peace, as the continent continues to face major security challenges.