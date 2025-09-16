Start of the 2025-2026 school year: Romuald Wadagni’s message to students

- Publicité-

On the occasion of the 2025-2026 school and university year, the Minister of State for the Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, sent a strong message to Beninese learners. In a letter made public, he urges students to cultivate perseverance and to approach this new year with discipline, confidence and determination.

For Romuald Wadagni, each new school year is a “new start”, marked by opportunities and challenges. With new teachers, new subjects and goals to achieve, he encourages students to turn uncertainties into a springboard for progress. “Nothing is impossible for those who know how to persevere,” he stresses, emphasizing the importance of consistency in effort.

Practical advice

Beyond the call for endurance, the Minister of State offers some concrete recommendations. He urges learners to set clear goals from the first weeks, to reduce screen time and to use digital tools responsibly.

He also invites them to cultivate personal discipline, to stay curious, to respect their teachers and to work together with their classmates.

Romuald Wadagni’s message goes beyond the school setting. He reminds that education not only prepares for exams, but also shapes the citizens of tomorrow. “You are the next generation, the ones who must build a fairer, more prosperous and more united Benin,” he writes, stressing the responsibility of young generations in building the country.

Finally, the Minister of State invites students not to fear difficulties, but to see them as opportunities to become stronger. He expresses his faith in each learner’s ability to succeed in their school year and to contribute to collective progress.