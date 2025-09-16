BY COUNTRIES
Schmeichel talks about his exchange with Donnarumma after the Manchester derby

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma@getty images
Present at the side of the pitch after Manchester United’s heavy defeat to City (0-3) on Sunday, Peter Schmeichel shared a tasty anecdote about Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Cityzens’ new goalkeeper.

The Danish legend said he had tried, several times, to convince the Italian international to join the Red Devils “I used to tell him: We want you at Manchester United. He would tell me he would like to come to England”, Schmeichel revealed on Premier League Productions.

Signed this summer by City from PSG for £26 million, Donnarumma was playing his first Premier League match in this derby, won thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden.

At the end of the match, Schmeichel went up to him: “ I told him: What are you doing here? You should be in the other goal! He replied: I’m very, very happy here.

Manchester United, for their part, are going through a worrying start to the season: one win, one draw and already two defeats in four matches. The Red Devils sit 14th with only four points, before hosting Chelsea at Old Trafford.

