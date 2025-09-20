Savè : marijuana plantation dismantled, four suspects arrested

- Publicité-

The Police républicaine dealt a major blow in the fight against drug trafficking. In Igbodja, a locality in the commune of Savè, law enforcement discovered and destroyed a large cannabis field.

The operation, carried out following thorough investigations, resulted in the seizure of more than a tonne of cannabis already ready to be sold on the market. Four individuals suspected of being the instigators of this illegal operation were arrested on site.

According to initial findings, the suspects are alleged to have cultivated and maintained this field to supply a local and regional distribution network. Taken to the premises of the Police républicaine, they are expected to be presented before the Cour de répression des infractions économiques et du terrorisme (CRIET), the court competent to handle such cases.

This seizure once again illustrates the ongoing efforts of the security forces to dismantle these networks and reduce the influence of this illicit trade on young people and on Beninese society.