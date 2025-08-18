BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Sanitation of the electoral file: Anip undertakes a vast work of removal of deceased individuals
Benin

Sanitation of the electoral file: Anip undertakes a vast work of removal of deceased individuals

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
- Advertisement -

The National Agency for People’s Identification (Anip) introduced its digital platforms to political parties and civil society organizations on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Cotonou. At the heart of the exchanges: the removal of deceased individuals from the Electoral List.

Herbert Assogba, the head of policies, partnerships, and multichannel communication at Anip, explained that the Agency has officially requested several institutions, including the Ministry of Labor and Public Function, the National Social Security Fund (Cnss), the Public Treasury, and media outlets like the Benin Radio and Television Corporation (Srtb) and Canal 3 Benin, to provide death lists.

- Publicité-

“We have obtained these lists, but unfortunately, some deceased individuals did not have their Personal Identification Number (Npi). After cross-referencing with our system, we were able to definitively identify certain cases. They have already been removed from the Electoral List,” he clarified.

To complement this work, Anip plans to directly involve the population through the districts. Agents, accompanied by town criers, will collect information about unregistered deaths. Furthermore, the issuance of death certificates will now be free, instead of the usual 2000 FCFA required.

- Publicité-

The Agency has also contacted funeral homes. Although their records were found to be incomplete, a standard form was sent to them to standardize data collection and ensure better information feedback.

According to Anip, the cross-referencing of institutional and media data continues. All of these operations should be completed before the official submission of the Electoral List to the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Cena).

With this cross-sectoral and inclusive approach, Anip ensures its commitment to providing a clean electoral file, a guarantee of transparency and credibility for the 2026 elections.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Glazoué: the UPR denies the poaching accusations brought by Jacques Ayadji

Benin

Cotonou: a suspicious package leads to the arrest of two alleged traffickers

Benin

Benin: A new regulatory framework for labor placement companies

2026 Presidential and Legislative Elections: ANIP sets the rules for choosing the voting center

Verbal tensions between Benin and Gabon: Cotonou calls for calm and brotherhood

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: 23 bodies recovered, 21 passengers still missing

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: the bus completely recovered from the Ouémé River

Benin

Benin – Music: Nikanor Denounces “Dishonest Distributors” and Promises to Reveal Their Names

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: Search Resumed to Retrieve the Bus and Find the Missing

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: The Democrats Party Expresses Its Dismay and Makes Recommendations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS