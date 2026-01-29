Samuel Chukwueze in mourning: the Super Eagles winger loses his mother

The Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze is going through a painful period after the death of his mother, which occurred just a few days after another tragedy affecting Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian international winger Samuel Chukwueze is in mourning. According to the Daily Post, the Super Eagles player has lost his mother, Mrs. Sarah Chukwueze, following a short illness. The death occurred in the early hours of this Thursday. The announcement was made public by the player’s sister, Princess Chukwueze, as well as by his brother David, via their social media accounts.

This death comes just a few days after another tragedy within the Nigerian squad. Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi was also struck by a bereavement at the start of the week, with the loss of his father, Joseph Ndidi, who died in a road accident in Delta State. Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi were both part of the Nigeria national team that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



