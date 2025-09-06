BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml Romuald Wadagni: “I’m looking for the one who could come and beat him,” says Louis Vlavonou
Benin

Romuald Wadagni: “I’m looking for the one who could come and beat him,” says Louis Vlavonou

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Louis Vlavonou, président de l'Assemblée Nationale du Bénin
Louis Vlavonou, président de l'Assemblée Nationale du Bénin
- Advertisement -

The President of the National Assembly, Louis Vlavonou, has expressed strong satisfaction with the ruling coalition’s choice for the 2026 presidential election, declaring that he doubts the existence of any challenger capable of defeating their candidate at the polls.

During his visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENA) on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to collect his sponsorship form for the presidential election, Vlavonou shared his thoughts on the selection of Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate.

- Publicité-

According to Vlavonou, the nomination of the current Finance Minister shows that Benin has turned the page on the “providential man pulled out of a magician’s hat.”

“With the new electoral code, it is now the parties that must be strong and present a candidate. Individuals must step aside in favor of political parties. Within our party, we have chosen the Finance Minister,” he explained.

- Publicité-

The parliamentary leader did not hide his enthusiasm, describing Wadagni’s nomination as a strategic choice that offers strong guarantees.

For him, Wadagni is the best candidate for 2026. “He is the best candidate. He really is the best. He has no stains, no dirt, and nothing can be held against him,” he insisted.

Like the government spokesperson, Vlavonou challenged the opposition to find a stronger contender than Wadagni.

- Publicité-

“I’m looking for the one who could come and beat him,” he said defiantly.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS