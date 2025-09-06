Romuald Wadagni: “I’m looking for the one who could come and beat him,” says Louis Vlavonou

- Advertisement -

The President of the National Assembly, Louis Vlavonou, has expressed strong satisfaction with the ruling coalition’s choice for the 2026 presidential election, declaring that he doubts the existence of any challenger capable of defeating their candidate at the polls.

During his visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENA) on Thursday, September 4, 2025, to collect his sponsorship form for the presidential election, Vlavonou shared his thoughts on the selection of Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate.

According to Vlavonou, the nomination of the current Finance Minister shows that Benin has turned the page on the “providential man pulled out of a magician’s hat.”

“With the new electoral code, it is now the parties that must be strong and present a candidate. Individuals must step aside in favor of political parties. Within our party, we have chosen the Finance Minister,” he explained.

The parliamentary leader did not hide his enthusiasm, describing Wadagni’s nomination as a strategic choice that offers strong guarantees.

For him, Wadagni is the best candidate for 2026. “He is the best candidate. He really is the best. He has no stains, no dirt, and nothing can be held against him,” he insisted.

Like the government spokesperson, Vlavonou challenged the opposition to find a stronger contender than Wadagni.

“I’m looking for the one who could come and beat him,” he said defiantly.