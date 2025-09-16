Recruitment in primary education: the MEMP opens a registration list for holders of CAP, CEAP and BAC

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Nursery and Primary Education (MEMP) announces the opening of a registration list for holders of the CAP, the CEAP (primary teaching option), and the baccalaureate who wish to teach in primary schools.

The operation will take place in all Departmental Directorates of Nursery and Primary Education (DDEMP) from Tuesday, September 16 to Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

According to the ministry’s statement, candidates must be Beninese nationals and be at least 18 years old on December 31, 2025. The file to be submitted includes: a copy of the secure birth certificate, a certified copy of the diploma or certificate, and a form to be completed on site.

Tests adapted to candidates’ profiles

Applicants will sit written exams depending on the diploma presented. Holders of the CAP/CEAP will take tests in general pedagogy and mathematics, while baccalaureate holders will be assessed in general knowledge and mathematics.

In addition, each candidate must indicate three preferred municipalities for their future deployment. Final assignment will take into account merit, the diploma, and the availability of positions.

This measure is part of the government’s aim to strengthen the human resources framework in the primary education sub-sector for the 2025–2026 school year.