Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso names his squad for the home match against Mallorca
Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso names his squad for the home match against Mallorca

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Xabi Alonso @Infos Sport
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has announced the list of players selected to face Mallorca this Saturday, in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Spaniard has called up his attacking stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. The Madrid side will head into this fixture with confidence after their 3-0 win over Oviedo in their last outing.

Kickoff for the Real Madrid – Mallorca match is at 8:30 p.m. (GMT+1).

The Madrid squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Sergio Mestre
  • Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asencio, Á. Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, Huijsen
  • Midfielders: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Thiago
  • Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono
