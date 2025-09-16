BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso doesn't rule out a Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo trio
Europe

Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso doesn’t rule out a Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo trio

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo
Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo@Foot Mercato
- Advertisement -

In a press conference before the trip to Real Sociedad in La Liga, Xabi Alonso praised the way his team has looked at the start of the season. And the coach of Real Madrid is considering reforming the Mbappé-Vini-Rodrygo trio in attack.

Real Madrid is walking on water at the start of the season. The Madrid club sits atop La Liga, level with Athletic Bilbao (three wins in as many outings). A good run that delights Xabi Alonso, who is in his first campaign on the Merengue bench.

- Publicité-

On the trip to Real Sociedad this Saturday, the Madrid coach praised his players for the flying start, notably Kylian Mbappé who is already on three goals. “He is in very good form, both on the sporting and personal levels. After his first season, he is eagerly awaiting the second. He is fully owning his role. He must not be the only one to play,” Alonso said about the French star.

If KM10 is in great shape, that is apparently not the case for the other members of the attack. Vinicius Junior alternates between the good and the less good while his Brazilian compatriot, Rodrygo, doesn’t even figure in the Madrid coach’s plans. Despite that, Xavi Alonso does not rule out forming a trio with these players.

- Publicité-

“They can (play together, editor’s note), they have already done it for a long time. It’s not ruled out. The fact that we haven’t done it yet means nothing. We can’t draw conclusions after only three matches” — remarks that will no doubt please Rodrygo, long reported to be leaving this summer.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS