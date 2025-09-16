Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso doesn’t rule out a Mbappé-Vinicius-Rodrygo trio

- Advertisement -

In a press conference before the trip to Real Sociedad in La Liga, Xabi Alonso praised the way his team has looked at the start of the season. And the coach of Real Madrid is considering reforming the Mbappé-Vini-Rodrygo trio in attack.

Real Madrid is walking on water at the start of the season. The Madrid club sits atop La Liga, level with Athletic Bilbao (three wins in as many outings). A good run that delights Xabi Alonso, who is in his first campaign on the Merengue bench.

On the trip to Real Sociedad this Saturday, the Madrid coach praised his players for the flying start, notably Kylian Mbappé who is already on three goals. “He is in very good form, both on the sporting and personal levels. After his first season, he is eagerly awaiting the second. He is fully owning his role. He must not be the only one to play,” Alonso said about the French star.

If KM10 is in great shape, that is apparently not the case for the other members of the attack. Vinicius Junior alternates between the good and the less good while his Brazilian compatriot, Rodrygo, doesn’t even figure in the Madrid coach’s plans. Despite that, Xavi Alonso does not rule out forming a trio with these players.

“They can (play together, editor’s note), they have already done it for a long time. It’s not ruled out. The fact that we haven’t done it yet means nothing. We can’t draw conclusions after only three matches” — remarks that will no doubt please Rodrygo, long reported to be leaving this summer.