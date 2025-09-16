Rafa Benítez: “Salah is more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo”

- Advertisement -

Invited to speak on the YouTube channel Shoot for Love, the former coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool, Rafa Benitez, settled the Salah vs CR7 debate: “Ronaldo may be the best finisher, but Salah is more complete.”

Asked on a show broadcast on the YouTube channel Shoot for Love, the Spanish coach nevertheless tempered his remarks by acknowledging that the Portuguese striker remains a better finisher.

“Salah has been consistent for so many years. Ronaldo may be the best finisher, but Salah is more complete”, Benítez explained, quoted by Liverpool’s official website. “In the end, I know how that will end [Ronaldo vs Messi], so I’ll go with [Salah].”

By way of comparison, Mohamed Salah has scored 323 goals and provided 162 assists in 657 appearances for club and country. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, boasts extraordinary statistics: 796 goals and 257 assists in 1,057 matches.