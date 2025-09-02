BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Manchester City officially announce the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal from PSG.

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Gianluigi Donnarumma avec le maillot du PSG d
Gianluigi Donnarumma @Top Mercato
It took until the final day of the transfer window to finalize this highly publicized move. With just one year left on his contract at PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Manchester City. The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract with the Cityzens. The announcement was made by the English club in a statement on its social media channels.

“Manchester City is delighted to confirm the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, subject to international clearance. The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030,” the statement read. The deal is reportedly valued at €30 million.

Impressive between the posts last season, where he helped PSG win the Champions League—the first in the French club’s history—Donnarumma now joins the Cityzens, replacing Ederson, who signed with Fenerbahçe in Turkey after eight years at the club.

