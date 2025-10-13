Porto-Novo: Dagbégnon Raymond Koupagnon appointed second deputy mayor

The Porto-Novo Municipal Council on Thursday, October 9, 2025, installed Dagbégnon Raymond Koupagnon as second deputy mayor.

This appointment took place during the council’s sixth extraordinary session of the year, held at the town hall. The information comes from the town hall’s communications unit.

The installation took place in the presence of the Ouémé prefecture’s chargé de mission, appointed by Prefect Marie Akpotrossou to represent the prefectural authority.

Koupagnon, until now a municipal councillor, was nominated by Union Progressiste Le Renouveau (UP-R) before being confirmed by a prefectural decree. He succeeds Alin Tozo, who was removed from office following a judicial conviction.

The municipal team led by Mayor Charlemagne Yankoty thus sees its ranks strengthened, at a time when local governance and administrative stability remain major challenges for Porto-Novo.