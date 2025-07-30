Patrice Talon in Nikki: imperial visit in anticipation of Gaani 2025

- Advertisement -

A little over a month before the grand ethnic festival “Gaani”, the President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, visited the imperial city of Nikki this Tuesday.

Dressed head to toe in white, the head of state was warmly received by His Imperial Highness Séro Torou Tuko Sari, in a completely renovated setting filled with symbolism.

From the early hours of the day, a dense and enthusiastic crowd gathered along the routes leading to the new imperial palace to catch a glimpse of “the number one citizen of Benin”. The passage of the presidential procession was hailed with joyful shouts and traditional dances, demonstrating the Baatonu people’s attachment to this historic visit.

Discovering the new imperial palace and the Gaani arena

The visit allowed President Talon to discover two major recently completed infrastructures: the new royal palace of Nikki and the Gaani arena. The first includes the emperor’s residence, that of the queen mother, as well as a royal mosque, in a complex with modern architecture filled with traditional symbolism.

As for the Gaani arena, it impresses with its dimensions: 3,500 seated places and a vast parking area capable of holding 300 vehicles. It will now host all the major ceremonies of the Gaani as well as other significant cultural events.

A Presidential promise for 2026

Addressing the emperor and the notables present, President Patrice Talon expressed his commitment to support the next edition of the Gaani. “My wish is that the Gaani of 2026 be a Gaani of a different quality. But as I will no longer be a candidate in 2026, you can count on me. Everything will be done, and I will attend that particular Gaani here,” he declared, eliciting applause and hopes.

Scheduled from September 5 to 7th, 2025, this year’s edition already promises to be memorable. The previous year, the Gaani had gathered thousands of participants from Benin, Nigeria, Togo, and other countries. It embodies not only the unity and memory of the Baatonu kingdom but also Benin’s openness to West Africa.

With the inauguration of these new architectural jewels, Nikki enters a new era, and President Talon has indelibly marked his imprint.