Not Lamine Yamal or CR7: Eden Hazard Names the Only Player Who Dribbles Better Than Him

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Eden Hazard lors d'un match avec le Real Madrid
Eden Hazard recognizes just one dribbler better than himself: Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star surprised many by ruling out players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal, and Neymar, pointing instead to Messi as the only one superior to him in dribbling.

In a segment shared on the UEFA Champions League’s X account, the Belgian was asked to remain silent until he heard the name of a player he considered a better dribbler than himself. As names like Désiré Doué (PSG), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), and Raphinha (Barcelona) came up, Hazard stayed impassive.

He reacted the same way to Riyad Mahrez and Vinícius Jr., with only a slight shift in expression. He also remained silent when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal were mentioned. At Neymar’s name, a brief hesitation appeared on his face, but he still didn’t speak.

It was only when Lionel Messi’s name was called that the former Belgian international broke his silence, admitting that the Argentine is, in his eyes, the only one who surpasses him in the art of dribbling.

Hazard, who retired in October 2023 at just 32 years old, continues to uphold his reputation as a uniquely talented player, celebrated for his dribbling skills and creativity on the ball.

