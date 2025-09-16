BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Parakou: unrest at Sinohydro’s paving sites

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Hungry
Illustration: Benews
Parakou: worker unrest on Sinohydro paving sites

In Parakou, the asphalt paving project sites have once again entered a turbulent period. On the morning of Thursday, September 11, 2025, workers from the Chinese company Sinohydro, mostly formwork carpenters, ironworkers and laborers, took to the streets to denounce several months of unpaid wages.

Gathered in front of Sinohydro’s local headquarters at the Hubert Maga junction, the workers, mainly from the Damagourou and Banikani sites, expressed their exasperation. Employed by a subcontractor for the company, they say they have not received any pay since July, and some since June.

Armed with branches and handmade signs, the demonstrators lit fires using wood and broken household appliances to draw the attention of the authorities and public opinion. The atmosphere was tense, but the mobilization remained peaceful, according to Fraternité fm.

Among the protesters, Parfait, a worker at the Banikani site, spoke to explain the reasons behind this protest. In an audio message sent to our newsroom, he called on local and national authorities to find an urgent solution.

“We work under a blazing sun, without safety, without pay. We are demanding what is rightfully ours.”

For now, neither Sinohydro, the subcontractor involved, nor the municipal authorities of Parakou have officially responded to the situation. Our attempts to make contact have been unsuccessful, and no official statement has yet been issued.

Tension therefore remains high at the sites, and the workers say they are determined to continue the mobilization until their demands are met.

