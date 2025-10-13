Benin

Parakou: three prisoners escape while being transferred to court

A dramatic escape took place on the evening of Wednesday, October 8, at the Parakou courthouse. According to several witnesses reported by Fraternité fm, the incident occurred during a transfer between two departments.

A moment of inattention reportedly allowed three detainees to take advantage of the confusion and flee, causing a stir inside the courthouse, which was still busy at that time of day.

Alerted immediately, security forces deployed a search operation around the courthouse and in neighboring districts. According to initial information gathered, one of the fugitives was found around 6 p.m., hidden in a gutter, visibly exhausted and disoriented. The other two remained unaccounted for at the time of writing.

Sweeps are continuing across several parts of the city to locate the escapees, according to the media.