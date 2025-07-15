Official: Álvaro Carreras joins Real Madrid

- Advertisement -

Real Madrid officially announced this Monday the signing of Álvaro Carreras, from Benfica Lisbon.

It’s a homeward journey for Alvaro Carreras. Having been trained at Real Madrid, the Spanish left-back returns to Madrid five years after his departure. The 22-year-old player has committed to the Merengue until June 30, 2031. This signing is a gamble on the future by the Madrid club, which continues to strengthen its team with young talents with high potential.

“Real Madrid CF and Sport Lisboa e Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Álvaro Carreras, who will stay linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031. Álvaro Carreras was trained at the youth academy of Real Madrid, where he played between 2017 and 2020 in the cadet and junior categories,” reads a statement from the Casa Blanca to announce his arrival.

Having previously played for Manchester United, where he was named the U23 Best Player of the Red Devils in the 2021-2022 season, Carreras then made a name for himself at Benfica, with which he won the Portuguese League Cup this year.

His official presentation will take place this Tuesday at 1:00 pm, at the Valdebebas training center. He will then speak to the press in the dedicated room at Ciudad Real Madrid.