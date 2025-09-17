Northern Benin: Five Beninese hostages released after 45 days in captivity

- Publicité-

This kidnapping case in northern Benin was shrouded in silence for a long time. It was only after their release that the public learned that a pastor and four Beninese congregants had been abducted on July 27, 2025, in the village of Dangazi, about ten kilometers from Kalalé, in northern Benin.

After 45 days in captivity, they were finally freed late last week. The exact circumstances of their abduction were never made public by the authorities.

According to sources quoted by RFI, the release followed negotiations carried out by a local intermediary with the kidnappers. The terms of that agreement, however, remain shrouded in mystery.

In response to this surge in violence, the Beninese army struck back forcefully during the attack on September 10, reportedly neutralizing three terrorists, according to security sources. Since then, enhanced surveillance has been put in place around the region’s public infrastructure in hopes of preventing further attacks.