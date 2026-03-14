National Assembly: Ahossi says he warned Talon against a third term for Vlavonou

The former second vice-president of the National Assembly, Léon Basile Ahossi, says he alerted President Patrice Talon to a possible third-term reelection of Louis Vlavonou as head of the Parliament. He said so during the Zone Franche program on Canal 3 Bénin on Sunday, March 8.

The former deputy and former second vice-president of the National Assembly, Léon Basile Ahossi, says he expressed his reservations about the idea of Louis Vlavonou’s third term as head of the Parliament.

According to him, he had directly alerted President Patrice Talon to this eventuality.

Speaking during the Zone Franche program on Canal 3 Bénin, the former parliamentarian said he had advised against such an option.

He says he believed that another reelection of Louis Vlavonou to the presidency of the National Assembly of Benin would not be timely in the political context of the moment.

During his interview, Léon Basile Ahossi also returned to the functioning of the ninth Legislature led by Louis Vlavonou. He mentions divergences with the former president of the institution and says he was not closely involved in certain important matters during that period.

The former second vice-president of the Parliament criticizes, in particular, certain management methods of the institution, noting decisions taken without all parliamentary leaders being fully informed. The criticisms, according to him, reflect the tensions that marked relations among several leaders within the National Assembly during the previous term.

Léon Basile Ahossi’s remarks come as the Parliament’s leadership changed following the installation of the new Legislature, ending Louis Vlavonou’s tenure as head of the institution.