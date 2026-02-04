Benin

Municipal elections 2026: six appeals already filed with the Supreme Court.

The post-communal electoral dispute begins at the Supreme Court. As of Thursday, January 29, 2026, six appeals have been officially filed with the competent court, according to information reported by BIP Radio.

BENIN'S 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS
Ballot box with voting materials for the 2026 legislative elections in Benin.
Vote Elections au Bénin
These petitions, filed within the legal deadlines, relate to the results of the 2026 municipal elections, recently proclaimed by the electoral authorities.

If the exact nature of the grievances has not yet been made public, these steps reflect the first formal challenges related to the election.
The Supreme Court, the only body authorized to hear local election disputes, will have to examine the admissibility of these appeals before ruling on the merits.

The expected decisions could, where applicable, lead to targeted corrections of the results or to their confirmation.

Recall that only the UP-R and BR parties have met the eligibility criteria for seat-sharing.

