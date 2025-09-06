World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

- Advertisement -

With a brace on Friday against Venezuela (3-0), Argentina captain Lionel Messi has matched Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time scoring charts for World Cup qualifiers.

The Inter Miami star struck in the 39th and 80th minutes before Lautaro Martínez sealed the Albiceleste’s victory. With 36 goals in qualifiers, Messi has now equaled his eternal Portuguese rival. The two are only behind Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz, the record holder with 39 goals.

At the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner received a standing ovation, entering the pitch hand-in-hand with his children.

At 38, Messi has recently hinted that he may not take part in the 2026 World Cup, which could make this qualifying campaign his last major international outing. Crowned world champion in 2022, he already boasts 46 trophies — an all-time record in football history.

